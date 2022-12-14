Talga Group Advances Plant Expansion after Hitting Customer Targets

Talga is set to expand production of its silicon anode product for lithium-ion batteries in Germany after exceeding automotive and battery customer targets during the initial testing of Talnode-Si.

Perth-based graphite and silicon anode developer Talga Group [ASX:TLG] updated its shareholders on the latest for its graphite anode materials for battery production in Europe earlier on Wednesday.

The electric vehicle (EV) materials producer shared the achievement of hitting its Tier-1 automotive, qualification, and customer testing targets and makes way for expansion plans for its German pilot plant in Q1 2023.

TLG’s shareholders were receptive to the news and upvoted the graphite miner’s share price nearer to 6% in the early afternoon, boosting its share price in the month by more than 14%.

Talga heads for mass commercialisation of Talnode®-Si

The battery materials producer said it had moved closer to commercialising its graphite and silicon anode product Talnode®-Si, which has now passed the customer qualification process and further drives viability for its use in Li-ion batteries.

Talnode-Si is a composite of graphite, graphene and 50% silicon, which has been designed to boost battery energy capacity when blended with existing commercial graphite anode materials.

The Talnode product has been in development since 2018 at Talga’s facilities in Cambridge, UK, with commercial samples being produced at its pilot facility in Rudolstadt, Germany.

With the company’s most recent qualification and pilot trials now confirming Talnode-Si’s exceptional results under commercial cell manufacturing conditions, as tested with a global EV manufacturer, Talga can now accelerate its commercial production plans.

Talga stated that the recent qualification and pilot trials under commercial cell manufacturing conditions resulted in a boost to the battery energy capacity by around 40%.

And at this stage of development, test results of first-cycle efficiency and 500-cycle life have exceeded customer targets to date.

With these glowing results under its belt, Talga has now decided to expand its existing pilot line in Rudolstadt, Germany. The company will aim to produce greater quantities of Talnode-Si for commercial qualification.

Commissioning of the expanded pilot line is to be completed in Q1 2023, selecting an ideal location is underway, and the company will also begin feasibility works towards accelerating its commercial production options.

Talga’s Managing Director, Mark Thompson, commented:

‘We are very pleased with the rapid advancements across Talnode®-Si customer qualification and scale-up. The commercialisation of our silicon-graphene composite will complement our flagship Talnode®-C graphite anode product and diversify Talga’s business growth.’

Europe preps for net zero and Talga is well positioned

Last year, EV sales went up 65% in Europe.

The EU has set a 2035 target to phase out its carbon-heavy combustion engine, making way for a rapid growth trajectory.

Talga notes there has been a huge rise in market interest in scaling production for silicon anodes outside China, which has been flagged by global equipment manufacturers and battery makers.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts the 2030 anode market share for silicon anode to be 5% or around 150,000 tonnes a year.

Talga expects to soon finalise its negotiations with European battery maker Automotive Cells Company (ACC), hoping to form a legally binding agreement regarding the supply of graphite anode from Talga’s Vittangi Anode Project in Sweden.

Talga is already in talks with other leading global EV manufacturers to secure agreements on supply volumes, which will be crucial in the next phase of the anode producer’s development.

