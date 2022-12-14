By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | Featured | Why I’m Watching the ‘Poor Man’s Gold’

Why I’m Watching the ‘Poor Man’s Gold’

By ,

In today’s Money Morning, the market breathed a sigh of relief when the US released lower-than-expected consumer price figures. The US dollar collapsed right after the announcement, gold nudged higher, and silver — the ‘poor man’s gold’ — also rose. And it’s this rise in silver that is most intriguing because it isn’t simply caused by the weakening USD. Read on for more insight…

Overnight, the US released its awaited consumer price figures for the month of November. They showed that prices had increased 7.1% year-on-year, while core inflation — which excludes food and energy — had increased 6%.

You could almost hear the market’s collective sigh of relief…

These numbers were lower than the expected 7.3% for CPI and 6.1% core inflation, giving hope that inflation is slowing…but also that the US Fed could stop being so aggressive on interest rate hikes. 

The Dow ended the day in the green. The Nasdaq was up just over 1%. The VIX Index — which measures volatility — dropped like a bag of bricks and the US dollar collapsed 1% right after the announcement.

Gold nudged upwards. And, overnight, silver — dubbed the ‘poor man’s gold’ — also rose.

While you may have been hearing plenty recently about the gold rally, silver, one of my favourite metals, has also been making some moves.

Gold and silver prices often move together, and since October, silver is up around 25%.

One reason for it is that the US dollar has been weakening.  

But also…

Silver is a crucial material for the energy transition

Silver is an industrial metal widely used in the economy. But silver is also a great conductor of electricity and will play a big role in the energy transition.

For one, it is a key material in solar panels, with the average panel using around 20 grams of silver.

And while the industry has been trying to decrease the amount of silver used in PV manufacturing, demand for silver in the sector has continued to increase.

In 2021, silver’s use in photovoltaics increased 13% to 113.7 million ounces, making up about 10% of the demand for silver. But BMO Capital Markets estimates that demand could increase to 185 million ounces in the next 10 years.

Silver is also used in manufacturing cars.

In fact, while each internal combustion engine car made needs around 18–34 grams of silver, electric vehicles need more silver as they have more electronic components. They use around 25–50 grams of silver per car.  

So as the number of electric vehicles continues to grow, so could the demand for silver.

According to The Silver Institute, the automotive industry used around 61 million ounces of silver in 2021, but that amount could increase to 88 million ounces by 2025, as you can see below:


Fat Tail Investment Research

Source: The Silver Institute

[Click to open in a new window]

And, of course, silver is also needed in everything that goes with electrifying the economy, infrastructure, road charging, etc.

Along with industrial uses, another big driver of silver demand is jewellery and silver investment.

And here, India is a big player. It’s the world’s largest buyer of silver…and the country has been stocking up recently.

This year, India’s demand for silver jumped. Imports could reach a whopping 8,200 tonnes by the end of the year as people are looking to stock up after two years of pandemic and lockdowns.

Just to give you an idea of how big of a jump this is, in 2020, India imported 2,218 tonnes, and in 2021, it was 2,773 tonnes. But even before the pandemic, in 2019, India imported much less than this year at 5,969 tonnes.

So demand for the metal is rising…at a time when supply is looking low.

There are already reports that silver inventories at the COMEX exchange and the London Bullion Market are dropping. 

And the Silver Institute is forecasting that the deficit between supply and demand could hit 194 million ounces this year:


Fat Tail Investment Research

Source: Goldsilver.com

[Click to open in a new window]

As you can see above, it’s one of the biggest deficits we’ve seen in a while.

Silver versus the Fed

One other thing affecting silver prices has been interest rates.

While silver prices have been increasing recently because of a weakening US dollar, interest rates are still rising, and silver has remained subdued because of it.

We’ll keep an eye on what happens in the next meetings, but one factor that could really unleash silver could be a pivot by the Fed to a less aggressive stance. In particular, as inflation is still high and negative interest rates continue to bite.

So with demand rising and a supply crunch on the horizon, silver is definitely something to keep an eye on.

All the best,


Selva Freigedo Signature

Selva Freigedo,
For Money Morning

About Selva Freigedo

Selva Freigedo is an analyst at Money Morning. She has a background in financial economics, but what makes Selva´s experiences different to many are the places she has lived and worked. Born in Argentina, she has also lived in Brazil, the US, Spain, and now Australia. She has seen up…

Related Articles

Kiryll Prakapenka

The 10 Worst-Performing ASX Stocks of 2022

In today’s Money Morning, we look at the 10 worst-performing stocks on the All Ords in 2022…and the lessons we can draw from them.

Ryan Dinse

Get Ready for Some Tech Bargains

In today’s Money Morning, when market attention is fixated on economic concerns, wily investors start to plan. And if things get worse, I think certain tech-related stocks will be a happy hunting ground for those that can ignore the fear…

Murray Dawes

[WATCH] Closing Bell — Is Powell the Grinch?

In today’s Money Weekend, a couple of weeks ago, Murray said that 7,320–7,470 is the danger zone for the S&P/ASX 200. Fast forward two weeks and the high in the ASX 200 since then was 7,375. Watch today’s ‘Closing Bell’ to see what to watch out for in case the Fed ruins Christmas…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

These Two Indices Are Telling Investors Everything They Need to Know

In today’s Money Morning, the dichotomy between stocks and crypto is dividing. Contrarian investors need to pay attention to the crypto space, even when it is being hammered. You can utilise Buffett’s own investing philosophy to play the mixed markets right now. It’s time to really learn about crypto…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Renewables Revolution: The New Billionaire’s Playground

In today’s Money Morning, Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest continues down his renewables rabbit hole. His latest acquisition is his most important yet. Find out what it means for the broader market and individual investors like yourself and why the time to act is now…

Selva Freigedo

Fragile and Under Threat

In today’s Money Morning, the Group of Seven, along with the European Union and Australia, set a price cap of US$60 a barrel for Russian oil, which sent the oil price slightly higher once again. The big question is what Russia will do next, and we can’t forget about our wild card: China. It seems the only thing we can be sure of is that this energy crisis has become extremely complicated…

Categories