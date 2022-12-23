By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | Featured | [WATCH] Closing Bell — Merry Christmas

[WATCH] Closing Bell — Merry Christmas

By ,

In today’s Money Weekend, it’s the final ‘Closing Bell’ video for 2022. It’s been a very tough year for investors. The technical setup is still quite bearish, and there is a chance volatility could be exacerbated by the lack of liquidity over Christmas, so it’s best not to think about markets for the summer break…

This is the final ‘Closing Bell’ video for 2022, and I have to say that I am looking forward to waving the year goodbye. It was a tough time for investors.

The ASX 200 may have performed a lot better than other markets around the world, but any investor in the smaller end of the market will tell you that it’s been a bloodbath.

I hope my market updates throughout the year have been useful to you and that you’ve learnt a thing or two about how I approach technical analysis.

Many people think it’s a bunch of hocus pocus, but I think my record throughout the year has proven that it can come in extremely handy in wild markets.

I have warned you about the possibility of market sell-offs on multiple occasions throughout the year, with my most recent warning happening over the last month as the bear market rally lurched towards its peak.

US markets sold off aggressively on Thursday due to stronger-than-expected GDP numbers. Investors are waking up to the fact that rates may need to go higher for longer than they expect.

The technical setup is quite bearish, as I have been showing you for the last few weeks. There is a chance volatility could be exacerbated by the lack of liquidity over Christmas, so we all need to hold our breath over the next few weeks and hope it doesn’t collapse while we are drinking beers by the pool.

If you have been heeding my warnings, you should be feeling ready for whatever is coming over the next few months and excited about the big opportunities that will be available next year if we do see a final capitulation event as economies keel over into a recession.

But that is a story for another day. Right now, you should turn off your screen (after watching the ‘Closing Bell’ video, of course) and forget about the markets for a few weeks.

Merry Christmas, and see you next year,

Murray Dawes Signature

Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend

About Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is the Editor of Retirement Trader and contributing Editor at Money Morning. He was one of five, from 5,000 applicants, chosen for a graduate position with the Swiss Banking Corporation — now part of banking giant UBS. The bosses quickly cottoned on to his potential and pushed him up…

Related Articles

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

The Year Gone, and the Year Ahead — Part Two

In today’s Money Morning, 2022 was volatile, but will 2023 be the same? Read on to see why energy will continue to be a big topic next year, how Apple could stun the world with a new product reveal, and why commodities are still king for Aussie investors…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

The Year Gone, and the Year Ahead — Part One

In today’s Money Morning, 2022 has delivered plenty of volatility with more downs than ups. Themes of inflation, energy, and crypto have dominated the discussion. As investors, we should care. Read on to find out what comes next in 2023…

Selva Freigedo

Here Comes 2023…

In today’s Money Morning, there is no denying that 2022 has been a tough year for investors, and, ready or not, here comes 2023. But while it’s important to prioritise wealth preservation in these uncertain times, it’s not all doom and gloom. Read on to see the sector I’m still excitedly bullish on…

Selva Freigedo

Why You Shouldn’t Bet Along with the Experts

In today’s Money Morning, the financial world has also been known for using many of the fancy tools it has at its disposal to predict the winner of the World Cup…and they aren’t always very accurate. It’s that time of year when everyone in finance comes up with their predictions for next year and where to invest your money. Take all this with a grain of salt…

Ryan Dinse

What Path Will Markets Take in 2023?

In today’s Money Morning, discover how Michael Burry almost got it wrong and why your biggest decision in 2023 won’t just be what but when too…

Murray Dawes

[WATCH] Closing Bell — Santa Sell-Off

In today’s Money Weekend, central bankers around the world are letting investors know in no uncertain terms that they aren’t done raising rates. There are now plenty of dominoes lined up beneath the market that could ignite a wave of selling to the downside. I give you a detailed analysis of the situation in the S&P 500 and ASX 200 in the ‘Closing Bell’ video because forewarned is forearmed.

Categories