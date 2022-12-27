Now Is the Time to Prepare Yourself for the Next Bull Market

In today’s Money Morning, small-cap analyst Ryan Clarkson-Ledward gives you a glimpse at what he and Ryan Dinse explore in their investment advisory service Exponential Stock Investor. 2022 has been a difficult year to be in the small-cap space. But if you are thinking about the long-term plan, which is what Ryan and Ryan do at Exponential Stock Investor, you’ll be able to see why this year was all about setting up for the bull times ahead. Read on to learn about the exciting trends these guys have been discussing since the start of October to capitalise in the next 12 months…

The cracks in the world economy appear to be deepening.

Between the Bank of England’s intervention and rumours of Credit Suisse’s imminent collapse, concerns continue to mount for investors. Everywhere you look, you can spot another potential problem.

That’s what bear markets do to you.

They grind you down in a flood of bad news, forcing even the most optimistic of investors to begin to doubt themselves.

We can’t escape the fact that it is rough out there right now.

What you need to remember is that it will pass.

Tough markets, no matter how bad, do eventually give way to growth again. That is the entire point of the business cycle. It peaks, troughs, booms, and peaks again.

For this reason, all that matters to us right now is where growth will come from next. Because despite the mainstream’s pessimistic obsession currently, the tough times won’t last.

Our focus is on identifying and presenting you with the stocks and sectors that could define the next bull run…

In fact, without spoiling anything, we’ve recently recorded a video listing three of our top trends for the next 12 months. In it, we detail what sort of sectors and stocks we’ve been looking at and why we believe they could offer the best long-term gains for investors bold enough to commit to them. (To access this video, sign up to Exponential Stock Investor.)

Let’s talk about the exponential trend from our September monthly report.

Another fusion breakthrough

Last week we brought you two brand-new stock picks to dive into.

The two stocks in question are two very different companies. The first is a major lithium producer and explorer with operations in Australia, Argentina, and Canada. On the other hand, the second builds spacecraft that are primarily used to launch satellites into orbit.

But together, they both present an opportunity to invest in the budding nuclear fusion industry. It’s an industry that currently has no direct way to invest in this exciting energy technology. Not for public investors, anyway.

Luckily, there are usually ways to get around this ‘direct investment’ problem.

By using tangential market opportunities — stocks that are related to the trend in question — we can find ways to give you exposure to a trend like nuclear fusion. Obviously, we’d prefer more direct ‘pure play’ stocks if we can find them, but right now, that just isn’t possible for fusion.

You may wonder why we’re not waiting for this type of direct investment to come onto the market.

The reason is simple — we can’t afford to wait…

Just look at this infographic/timeline for one of the leading fusion projects in the world, ITER:

Fusion developments are speeding up and gaining plenty of traction. It won’t take long before the technology is truly upon us.

Last Tuesday, for example, two days before we published our recommendation, Princeton physicists made yet another fusion breakthrough.

Working directly under the US Department of Energy’s plasma laboratory, researchers found the cause of one of fusion’s biggest roadblocks. Often, when testing the specially designed Tokamak reactors for fusion, there is a sudden and unexplained heat collapse. For a process that requires temperatures in the range of 100 million degrees to work, this is a major problem.

Not only does this collapse of heat disrupt the fusion process, but it can severely damage the reactor as well. But now, thanks to Princeton’s research, we may at least know why this problem exists.

According to the physicists, the problem lies within the 3D disordering of the magnetic field within the reactor. See, you need to have a huge amount of gravity to control the plasma within the reactor. This mimics the level of gravity that contributes to the high temperatures needed to make stars in space, which naturally induce the fusion process.

Getting that same process to work inside a controlled lab is obviously harder.

We’re essentially trying to build and contain a man-made sun on Earth!

Back to the 3D magnetic field, what the physicists have found is that the shape of this field is the likely cause of the heat collapse. As a press release on the topic concludes:

‘What hadn’t previously been known was the 3D shape, or topology, of the disarrayed field lines caused by turbulent instability. The topology forms tiny hills and valleys, Yoo explains, leaving some particles trapped in valleys and unable to escape confinement while others roll down the hills and impact the walls of the facility [reactor].’

By finding a way to address this shape or topology of the magnetic field, it is hoped that the heat loss can be solved. In the grand scheme of things, however, it is just another important step forward — another breakthrough in a technology that is steadily working toward a future filled with limitless clean energy.

That’s why we’re excited, and we believe you need to start getting involved. Because if you don’t start building a position in this trend now, you may never get a chance to.

No matter how we look at it, the fusion future we envision is coming. And it’s coming fast…

Regards,





Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,

Editor, Money Morning