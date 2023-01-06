By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | Daily Economic News | Australian Economic News Updates | The Commodity Boom Is Far from Over

The Commodity Boom Is Far from Over

By ,

In today’s Money Morning, China’s overturning of the ban on Aussie coal is a telling move. It seems the Middle Kingdom is preparing to avoid a slowdown by relying on its powerhouse manufacturing industry. Find out why this will spur further commodity demand and how prices could stay elevated due to supply constraints…

The big news yesterday was China’s reversal of its ban on Australian coal.

According to widespread reports, three major utility companies and the nation’s largest steelmaker will all be allowed to use imported coal from Australia once again. That’s a big win for local exporters and a big win for energy investors.

As for how much material gain it will actually translate to, only time will tell.

However, the bigger distinction for investors has to be the thawing of trade relations itself. This move demonstrates that China is willing to negotiate across the trade table once more.

For a range of industries still facing heavy restrictions upon trade to China, that is very noteworthy. Because while this decision on coal may be an isolated one, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw more bans overturned in the future…

After all, with China scrapping its ‘Zero-COVID’ policy, it seems clear that growth is its objective. And the quickest way to secure that growth, as it has always done, is to lean into manufacturing and building. These are two industries that have long relied upon materials from Australia.

Ol’ reliable

Right now, it seems many are fearing a China slowdown. I think even the CCP is worried about that, which is why they’ve scrapped the Zero-COVID plan.

So, with that in mind, I think investors need to start considering iron ore once again. Because despite the volatile climate, I would not be surprised to see a huge push for more construction in China to boost growth.

I’m confident in this bullish prediction because of the new ‘China Mineral Resources Group’, or CMRG. This State-run mega-corporation is set to become the world’s largest iron ore buyer as soon as this year as it sources materials for 20 of the biggest steelmakers in the nation.

According to Reuters, the group is already in talks with Rio Tinto, BHP, and Vale for supply contracts. In other words, the government is already looking to prop up steelmakers once again for sustained growth.

Whether or not this centralisation of imports will be good for iron prices, however, is another matter entirely. All I’m suggesting for the moment is that it seems likely that demand for the material itself is looking positive.

And that is something that can also be said of most commodities…

Racing ahead

See, despite concerns of a global slowdown, commodities are still running hot. As Bloomberg columnist and former commodities editor for the Financial Times, Javier Blas, notes:

Indeed, an economic slowdown is already on its way. The US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are all firmly pushing the brakes via higher interest rates. The British economy is already in recession, and Europe is edging toward a cliff.

The US is oscillating between a soft and a hard landing. But even if macroeconomic forces ease some commodity cost pressures, microeconomic factors, such as low inventories and limited spare capacity, will keep prices higher than during past recessions in 2023.

As Bloomberg’s own Commodity Spot Index shows, prices may have already fallen, but they’re still sky-high. Just take a look for yourself:

Source: Bloomberg

[Click to open in a new window]

This is not only a testament to how big the boom has been but also how sticky these microeconomic factors are, as Javier puts it.

Underinvestment in capacity and new supply is still a glaring issue, and it isn’t going to go away in the event of a recession.

In fact, it may only get worse…

That’s why our own commodities expert, James Cooper, has been so insistent on his ‘Age of Scarcity’ thesis. He can see that supply, not demand, is the real concern. And for investors like yourself, it is the difference you should be looking for in terms of investment opportunities.

The commodity trend isn’t going anywhere in 2023.

In all likelihood, it is just getting started.

Regards,


Ryan Clarkson-Ledward Signature

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,
Editor, Money Morning

Ryan is also co-editor of Exponential Stock Investor, a stock tipping newsletter that hunts down promising small-cap stocks. For information on how to subscribe and see what Ryan’s telling subscribers right now, click here.

About Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward is an Editor at Money Morning.

Ryan holds degrees in both communication and international business. He helps bring Money Morning readers the latest market updates, both locally and abroad. Ryan tackles all the issues investors need to know about that the mainstream media neglects.

Ryan is also the Editor…

Related Articles

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Why CBDCs May Be Coming Sooner Than You Think

In today’s Money Morning, inflation and interest rates continue to draw headlines. Central bankers bought record amounts of gold last year. What does this mean for everyday investors like yourself? Plus, learn how to protect your wealth from a looming power grab…

Selva Freigedo

This Could Be the Most Predicted Event Ever

In today’s Money Morning, there’s a lot of recession talk going on at the moment. And with good reason, given that this has been one of the most aggressive tightenings from the US Fed in history, the effects will take time to ripple through the economy. It’s a time of uncertainty, that’s for sure. But lucky for investors, a certain commodity tends to thrive in uncertain times…

Kiryll Prakapenka

Do You Have the Courage for This?

Today’s Money Morning is a special piece from Ryan Dinse — editor of Exponential Stock Investor — about the reality of exponential investing and the importance of possessing a strong mindset when it comes to such speculative trading. It certainly isn’t for everyone, as it often involves maintaining conviction in something that no one agrees with and could indeed never pay off. But, if all goes to plan, this type of investing is where the BIG gains are seen. We’re talking 67,000% gains in one case…

Callum Newman

The ‘Clipper Ship’ Strategy to Baby Boomer Big Bucks

In this special edition of Money Morning, get a glimpse at the kind of investment ideas and trends Callum seeks out in Australian Small-Cap Investigator. At its simplest, successful investing comes down to being able to follow the money. Or rather, being able to anticipate where the money will flow. Read on below to see how Callum is able to do this just by understanding the logic behind market sentiment…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Now Is the Time to Prepare Yourself for the Next Bull Market

In today’s Money Morning, small-cap analyst Ryan Clarkson-Ledward gives you a glimpse at what he and Ryan Dinse explore in their investment advisory service Exponential Stock Investor. 2022 has been a difficult year to be in the small-cap space. But if you are thinking about the long-term plan, which is what Ryan and Ryan do at Exponential Stock Investor, you’ll be able to see why this year was all about setting up for the bull times ahead. Read on to learn about the exciting trends these guys have been discussing since the start of October to capitalise in the next 12 months…

Ryan Dinse

A Confession, a Warning, and an Opportunity

In today’s special edition of Money Morning, get a sneak peek at what Ryan Dinse is telling his Foundation subscribers over at Crypto Capital. In mid-November, crypto started attracting less-than-favourable headlines with the undoing of Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto exchange, FTX. Read on to see why Ryan communicated to his subscribers at the time and how he sees the future of crypto playing out going forward…

Categories