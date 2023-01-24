By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX | Myer [ASX:MYR] Reveals a Sales Jump of 25% and Shares Elevated Guidance

Myer [ASX:MYR] Reveals a Sales Jump of 25% and Shares Elevated Guidance

By ,

Myer Holdings’ total sales jumped in the five months to 31 December (compared to December 2021), and so MYR makes predictions to reach a first-half profit of $61–66 million.

This morning, popular Australian luxury retailer Myer Holdings [ASX:MYR] revealed a 24.8% uptick in total sales for the five months through to 31 December 2022, compared with the same time the previous year.

In its most recent trading report, the retailer chose to compare its performance for the period 31 July to 31 December, with a rise in store and total sales as consumer momentum increases post-COVID.

Shareholders were tipping the Myer share price more than 4% earlier today (24/01/2023). A MYR share was worth 85 cents apiece.

Over the past month, Myer has seen a surge of 33% in its share value, and it has expanded by 130% over the last full year.

ASX:MYR stock chart myer

Source: Ttradingview.com

Myer’s five-month trading update

This morning Myer Holdings touted growth in sales both within and without COVID-19 parameters and shared its expectations for the end of January 2023.

In terms of sales growth for the five months to 31 December 2022, total sales had risen 24.8% on December 2021.

Store sales likewise saw a significant boost, with an increase of 37.9%, contributing to the surge in overall sales.

Online customers were not as enthusiastic, however, decreasing online sales by 9.4%.

Myer sought to look at the bigger picture and compared the result against corresponding periods that were not affected by COVID-19.

As it happens, total sales had also increased by 19.9% on the first half of 2020 and went up 14.3% compared with the first half of 2019.

The group pointed out that its store sales were unfavourably impacted by store closures in the first quarter of 2022, negatively affecting group performance, especially in combination with the Omicron variant through the Christmas and stocktake periods in the second quarter.

Having said that, Myer also admitted that Group online sales were positively impacted during those periods, which were up 39.9% in the five months to 1H 2021.

Myer’s 1H23 guidance

Myer said that its stocktake trading sale period has been outperforming 1H22, which comes as no surprise as it is compared to the period burdened by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Now the group expects its first-half net profit to be between $61 million and $66 million, which is a leap of between 89% and 104% in comparison with the first half of 2022.

It’s also a 54–67% jump on the first half of 2020 before the pandemic made its impact.

The stocktake sale period is currently ongoing, and Myer will conclude its interim reporting period on 28 January, with results to be released in March.

Myer CEO, John King, commented:

The results, which reflect our best sales on record for the first five months, are particularly pleasing and more importantly also reflect improved profitability within the business.

As with most retailers, we remain cautious on the macroeconomic environment for the remainder of the calendar year but are equally confident in the continuing momentum we have within the Customer First Plan and a range of initiatives we are executing.’

Five bargain stocks for your portfolio

2022 was a year that, as it went on, was fraught with more and more challenges.

With some effects of the pandemic still lingering, we were handed an influx of new challenges — inflation, the war, continually rising rates, and more…

Households and businesses alike were — and still are — feeling the pinch.

The hard yards aren’t quite over yet…

And it’s in times like these that some real ASX stock bargains can emerge — if you know where to look.

Our small caps expert Callum Newman has done the hard work for you.

He’s found five of what he calls ‘the best stocks to own in Australia’ right now.

And the best part is, right now, they don’t even cost that much.

Click here to discover Callum’s top five Aussie bargain stocks.

Regards,

 

Mahlia Stewart,
For Money Morning

About Mahlia Stewart

Mahlia is an analyst who focuses on researching markets and the companies within them, with a particular focus on ASX-listed companies. She works hard to bring a fresh and deep analysis of markets and companies, interpreting what their decisions mean for their situations and the likelihood of becoming sound stock…

Related Articles

Lachlann Tierney

Myer Holdings Shares Hit 52-Week High on Trading Update (ASX:MYR)

The Myer Holdings [ASX:MYR] shares are climbing after a FY21 trading update.
At time of writing, MYR shares are trading at 52.5 cents, up 11.7%. This marks a new 52-week high for the Aussie retailer.

Lachlann Tierney

Myer Share Price Down 12% after H1 Results (ASX:MYR)

Myer Holdings Ltd [ASX:MYR] shares tanked 12% (at time of writing) after releasing mixed H1 results. Let’s take a quick look at why. It seems investors were left unimpressed with Myer’s H1 results even though statutory net profit…

Carl Wittkopp

Myer Share Price Down on Results, Still Doing it Tough (ASX:MYR)

One of Australia’s most recognised retailers, Myer Holdings Ltd [ASX:MYR], is doing it tough through 2020. But it’s not all bad, the MYR share price was trading at 22.2 cents at the time of writing, the company is holding its head above water…for now…

Lachlann Tierney

Kogan Share Price Pushes to New All-Time Highs (ASX:KGN)

At time of writing, the share price of Kogan.com Ltd [ASX:KGN] is up 8.77%, trading at $12.40. The Kogan share price is on a hot streak, bouncing from the March lows and pushing to new all-time highs…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Target’s Collapse Reinforces Retail Shift — The Decline of Retail

Target, an iconic department store brand, is on its last legs. Controlling entity Wesfarmers confirmed that 167 Target stores will be no more. With 92 set to become refurbished Kmarts and 75 set to close for good. The bigger question though, is whether it is indicative of a broader retail decline…

Carl Wittkopp

Weekly ASX Market Wrap — Newcrest and Ansell Top Movers Last Week

Last week saw a relatively steady week for the ASX All Ordinaries [XAO]. It opened at 5,488 points, trading up on the Monday only to fall back over the rest of the week with a minor recovery on Friday, closing out the week at 5,492…

Categories