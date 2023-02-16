By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX Stock Market | Australian Share Market | Why Investors Need to Prepare for a New Supply Chain Paradigm

Why Investors Need to Prepare for a New Supply Chain Paradigm

By ,

The pandemic may have broken supply chains, but new ideas are transforming them. The end of the ‘made in China’ era is upon us. Learn how to protect your wealth from one of the biggest economic disruptions of our time, and why the future of logistics will rely on sentient systems to become proactive…

Beyond the fixation on inflation and broader growth slowdown, the world economy is in a rather odd spot.

We all know that the COVID pandemic was chaotic, but few people seem to realise just how deeply rooted some of the disruption has been. Take supply chain for instance, in yesterday’s Money Morning article, Selva explained perfectly how this vital industry is undergoing a historic change.

If you missed it, I’d urge you to give it a read by clicking here.

The point is that the pre-COVID era of globalisation has come to a rather unglamorous end. And while there were signs of change before the pandemic, it really pushed things over the edge.

In fact, as of last night in the US, there is now an entire ETF dedicated to investing in companies relocalising American supply chains. Known as ‘Engine No. 1’ and trading under the ticker ‘SUPP’, the people behind this ETF foresee a world where things are ‘closer to local design and demand’.

In other words, expect to see a lot less of the things you buy to be ‘made in China’…

No quick fix

Now, in my view, this is far from a black and white issue.

It’s impossible to expect a localised supply chain to not only be up-and-running, but cost-competitive to a kind of manufacturing output China has in such a short period. It takes years, if not decades, to build out that kind of infrastructure.

Instead, it is likely to be a more gradual shift.

But the important detail is that this shift has begun.

The era of ‘made in China’ is seemingly coming to an end, for better or worse.

The optimist in me knows that this huge level of disruption will be a great source of change and opportunity for long-term investors. Just think about how much we rely on Chinese imports and how big of a market opening that could create if local production is incentivised…

However, the realist in me can’t overlook the challenges in making this into a reality either. We’ve seen how painful broken supply chains can be…but rebuilding them from the ground up could just add further salt to the wound in the short term.

That’s precisely why Jim Rickards is so worried about this issue.

His latest book, SOLD OUT!, outlines the problems he sees in global supply chains right now. And the ramifications are dire indeed when you know what Jim knows. After all, no one is immune to the consequences of a broken supply chain.

Check out Jim’s book for yourself and start following his investment advice by clicking here.

The long game

The silver lining to all this, like I said, is that disruption begets opportunity.

Beyond the actual infrastructure, how we think about and design supply chains is also changing.

For example, you might have heard of the concept of a ‘sentient supply chain’. This concept revolves around turning distribution and shipping networks from reactive systems into proactive systems.

The theory is to essentially give a supply chain the ability to think and adapt in real time.

Here’s how a company pushing for this future describes it:

The “sentient supply chain” refers to a supply chain that’s nodes communicate 24/7.

This supply chain has been compared to a network of autonomous vehicles by SC professionals. Autonomous vehicles are designed to analyze infinite amounts of real-time data flawlessly while operating. Part of their appeal is also the promise of reduced accidents and more efficiency on the roads. If the world were only comprised of self-driving vehicles, all cars would be communicating with each other in real-time, all the time.

A system of these sentient vehicles wouldn’t just analyze data about risks and actions within its own area, but also in their immediate vicinity. They’d take in the larger view to optimize a route, and this includes looking ahead in time.

I know this may seem hyperbolic right now, but it’s likely where we’re headed.

As technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain continue to evolve, this concept will likely become reality. The networks that distribute the goods we buy will become a whole lot smarter.

And it all starts with the inevitable end of the current supply chains we’ve relied upon for so long…

Regards,


Ryan Clarkson-Ledward Signature

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward,
Editor, Money Morning

About Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward is an Editor at Money Morning.

Ryan holds degrees in both communication and international business. He helps bring Money Morning readers the latest market updates, both locally and abroad. Ryan tackles all the issues investors need to know about that the mainstream media neglects.

Ryan is also the Editor…

Related Articles

Selva Freigedo

Understanding the Limits of Supply Chains

In today’s Money Morning, learn about Fordlandia — Henry Ford’s failed attempt at building a utopian city and a supply of rubber for Ford’s vehicles. Ford understood that supply chains can break down when they are overstretched. And right now, it seems our current global supply chain is at that point. Read on…

Kiryll Prakapenka

The Aussie Consumer and the Fate of the Economy

How much stress is the Aussie consumer under? With retail sales slowing in the December quarter and mortgage interest repayments set to spike later this year, is the Aussie consumer — and the economy — set for pain ahead?

Ryan Dinse

The Secret Life of Banks

I’m going to peel back the lid on banks and show you why they’re so stingy with your savings. Their greedy motivations won’t surprise you, but the mechanics might. I’ll also show you an important health indicator to watch if you’re a bank investor, as well as some impending regulatory changes that spell opportunity…

Murray Dawes

Closing Bell — Bears Sharpen Their Claws

In today’s Money Weekend, bullish news is coming in thick and fast with China reopening and hope in the Fed halting on rate rises. But the papers tend to just reflect the recent past rather than assess current and future conditions. Watch the Closing Bell video to see why I think the long-term trend still remains bearish at the moment.

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

China May Be Back on the Menu for Aussie Investors

Aussie coal makes it to China for the first time in two years. Thawing relations is opening up renewed trade opportunities. The winners of the old China boom may not be the same as the new ones. Farmers and fishermen could be the biggest winners of all…

Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Bad AI Just Cost Google Investors US$100 Billion

In today’s Money Morning, Overnight, Google stock has suffered a huge sell-off following a botched AI publicity stunt. This bizarre turn of events is just the latest twist in the ongoing race to build marketable AI tools. One of Google’s main competitors, Microsoft, could take advantage. Find out why investors are so transfixed by the potential for this disruptive tech…

Categories