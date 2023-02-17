[WATCH] Closing Bell — Bearish Conviction Increases

In today’s Money Weekend, the price action this week has increased my conviction that the January rally may turn out to be a lot of hot air and the long-term downtrend could reassert itself. Watch the Closing Bell video for key levels that will reaffirm the bearish outlook or suggest a possible bullish turn.

I banged on a couple of pots and pans last week to alert you to the fact that I thought the bears were about to come out of hibernation.

The price action this week has increased my conviction that the January rally may turn out to be a lot of hot air and the long-term downtrend could reassert itself.

US two-year bond yields have catapulted higher in February from a ridiculously low 4.04% to a far more realistic 4.66%.

You would expect stocks to struggle as future rate expectations adjust higher, but they have been remarkably resilient so far.

That may change if more selling emerges and the S&P 500 dips back below the 200-day moving average at 3,950 (currently 4,090).

Below there, I expect the downside momentum to increase substantially.

We spend most of our time scratching our heads as we analyse markets, so I love it when there are clear lines in the sand so you can start making decisions.

I’m happy to change my bearish view if the S&P 500 heads above 4,350 and the ASX 200 creates a new all-time high. But until then, I’m leaning bearish and will increase my bearishness as support levels below the market give way.

I gave you a detailed look at the set-up last week, so if you missed it, I recommend viewing it here before you watch this week’s instalment.

