Jim Rickards' Message for Australians: China Is Toast

In part three of our interview, I asked Jim Rickards what the most important part of his book Sold Out is for Australians specifically.

He told me there’s a 5–10-year plan — led by the US — to freeze China out of the global economy.

Why does this concern you?

Our economy has thrived for the last 20 years thanks to Chinese imports, cheap Chinese labour, and commodity exports to China.

Think — for a second — about how squeezing China out might affect your standard of living over the next decade…

To hear Jim’s prognosis now, click the thumbnail below to watch part three of our exclusive conversation.

And if you missed part one and part two of our interview, click the links to get up to speed!

