By Fat Tail Investment Research

Money Morning Australia
Home | ASX | Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] Declares Profitability Return, Positive Free Cash Flow and Record EBITDA

Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] Declares Profitability Return, Positive Free Cash Flow and Record EBITDA

By ,

Shares for Tyro Payments were riding flat on Tuesday afternoon, even as the fintech declared a return to profitability for H1 FY23 earlier in the day.

Merchant credit, debit, and EFTPOS transactions fintech Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] announced its push back into the profitability line earlier on Tuesday. TYR posted a statutory net profit of $1.1 million and positive free cash flow of $600 million.

The group was radiating elated to share its 40% increase in gross profit with record gross earnings of $19.5 million.

Transaction value increased 37% to $21.7 billion, and the group has reaffirmed its full-year guidance. The share price was trading flat on yesterday’s share price, at around $1.63 each.

And yet, for the first two months of 2023, the fintech has risen 15.5% in share price value, just above the wider market benchmark and well above its peers:

asx:tyr tyro stock chart

Source: tradingview.com

Tyro celebrates its return to profitability in 1H 2023

Tuesday morning saw fintech titan Tyro Payments proudly touting its record results, reflecting its performance for the first half of FY2023 and boosting the company back into profitable territory.

Tyro managed a 106% increase in its interim profit to $1.1 million, representing its first statutory profit in seven years.

The group reported its achievement, along with a positive free cash flow of $600 million and strong transaction value growth of 37% to $21.7 billion.

Tyro also hit a new record for EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) of $19.5 million, a 40% increase on the prior year’s first-half results.

The group’s operating leverage was 79.6%, down from 95.9% compared with the prior period.

Tyro was able to attain a better half-year result thanks to positive changes in external factors, such as the balancing environment post-pandemic restrictions and lockdowns, while also growing its merchant base and working off benefits to its cash-heavy system and upping earned interest through inflationary leverage.

ASX:TYR performance history

Source: TYR

Jon Davey, Tyro’s CEO commented on the company’s key achievements over the past six months:

An increased focus on growth, cost management and delivery excellence has led to very pleasing first half results, including a record EBITDA and achieving positive free cash flow for the first time as a publicly listed company.

We have become a leaner and more disciplined organisation. Through our cost reduction program, we are on track to deliver an $11 million annualised cost saving. This has allowed us to streamline our operations and focus our investment to be the leading specialist payment and banking solutions provider for Australian business.’

The fintech has started the second half of FY23 with strong momentum, already seeing a 23% lift in transaction values from January through February — compared to the same time last year to $6.3 billion.

TYR’s banking business has also already generated $22.5 million in new loan originations, 30% up on this time last year.

The group delivered a gross profit of $15.4 million, an increase of 39%, for January alone — as well as an EBITDA of $3.6 million.

Tyro has reaffirmed its full-year guidance for all its key operations, including an EBITDA range of between $37–41 million, with a target operating leverage of 79%.

ASX:TYR financial summary

Source: TYR

Are you prepared for the big economic shift?

Australia’s 30 years of abundant, robust trade has now broken.

The change is all around us, especially the fact inflation is so high, and we’re getting less for our money.

Most Australians don’t know what it really means or how it happened.

Jim Rickards, one of the world’s top financial and geopolitical analysts, has joined the dots nobody else has — certainly not the mainstream media.

Australia is going to be looking very different very soon, and so will everyday life…

If you want to know how you can prepare for the biggest geoeconomic shift of our lifetime, click here to learn more.

 

Regards,

Mahlia Stewart,

For Money Morning

About Mahlia Stewart

Mahlia is an analyst who focuses on researching markets and the companies within them, with a particular focus on ASX-listed companies. She works hard to bring a fresh and deep analysis of markets and companies, interpreting what their decisions mean for their situations and the likelihood of becoming sound stock…

Related Articles

Mahlia Stewart

Shares for Tyro [ASX:TYR] Payments Surge for Record Results

Tyro Payments upgrades its FY23 earnings guidance off the back of record results for 1H FY23.

Mahlia Stewart

Tyro Ceases Discussions with Westpac and Potentia

Westpac Banking Group has decided against putting a bid of control in for Tyro Payments, just as the financial servicing group rejects the latest offer from Potentia Capital.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Westpac Confirms Interest in Tyro Payments

Tyro payments [ASX:TYR] confirmed takeover overtures from ‘several parties’ including Westpac Banking Corporation [ASX:WBC].

Kiryll Prakapenka

Tyro Raises FY23 Guidance

Fintech company Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] provided a Q1 update on Monday and raised its FY23 guidance on record transaction value growth and a cost reduction initiative.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] Appoints New CEO

Payments fintech Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] has ended its ‘extensive’ search and appointed Jon Davey the as new CEO.

Kiryll Prakapenka

Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] Jumps 25% on Takeover Bid

Payments fintech Tyro Payments [ASX:TYR] has rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from Potentia Capital Management. The initial offer valued Tyro at about $694 million, or $1.27 per share. TYR shares rose more than 25% on Thursday as investors eye further upgraded takeover bids. The offer may have been too opportunistic for TYR’s management, given the … Read More

Categories