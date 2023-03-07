Weebit Nano’s [ASX:WBT] ReRAM IP to Qualify for SkyWater

Weebit’s shares were rising 4.5% on the latest ReRAM news, with its tech embedded in SkyWater’s designs, qualification processes are well underway.

Advanced memory technologies and semiconductor unit developer Weebit Nano [ASX:WBT] says its resistive RAM (ReRAM) IP is now a core part of SkyWater Technology’s 130nm CMOS process.

Weebit’s ReRAM module has now been passed as ‘fully functional’ and its demo chips can now go on to the last step before commercialisation: qualification.

Shares for WBT were rising 4.5% on Tuesday morning, trading at $7.07.

The technology developer’s stock has been charging upwards both in the short and longer term, having ballooned 118% over the past two months, and 162% since March last year, as investors ready themselves for an era of marketability:

Weebit Nano ReRAM IP approaches last steps for commercialisation

The developer’s ReRAM IP has now been made available to SkyWater Technology as an embedded system in the 130nm CMOS process that makes them faster, cheaper, and more reliable, within the tech partner’s S130 models.

ReRAM demo chips have been approved by manufacturing affiliates and so the qualification process can now officially begin.

SkyWater customers can now easily integrate Weebit’s non-volatile memory (NVM) in their system-on-chip (SoC) designs, with the chips already being used in customer demonstrations, testing, and prototyping.

SkyWater’s S130 process has already been used for billions of devices, using automotive-grade temperature controls and mixed-signal technology suitable for IoT and edge computing.

S130 uses digital and analog circuits, and has proven highly compatible with Weebit’s ReRAM, partnering for collateral and EDA views, well-established design flows, and smooth integration by SoC architects.

Weebit’s ReRAM semiconductor designs make SkyWater’s products faster, less expensive, more reliable, and energy efficient over traditional flash-reliant technology.

WBT outlined the key highlights of its ReRAM IP, which included high write-cycle endurance, supports for 10 years’ data retention at high temperatures, quick access, programming, and a tolerance to ionising radiation and electromagnetic interference.

Weebit Nano CEO Coby Hanoch said:

‘Our valuable partnership with SkyWater has enabled us to bring this first Weebit ReRAM product to market. Our teams have worked tirelessly towards commercialisation of the technology, with our ReRAM IP now commercially available for customers to design their products in SkyWater’s U.S. foundry. ReRAM is no longer the technology of the future – it is here now. We are now working with a number of potential customers to map the technology’s advantages to their specific design requirements.’

SkyWater CEO Steve Kosier also commented on Weebit’s ReRAM, stating that it offers solutions through ultra-low power, better reliability, and tolerance, and expressed his confidence that the product will help meet demand in targeted markets.

‘We look forward to partnering with our customers as they use this innovative NVM to embed more intelligence and capabilities in their next-generation products,’ commented Kosier.

Weebit is demonstrating its S130 ReRAM IP module at Embedded World 2023, from 14–16 March.

Full qualification of the Weebit ReRAM memory module in SkyWater’s production fab is expected in the first half of 2023.

Weebit’s ReRAM IP and SkyWater’s 130nm CMOS process will be available in the next production release of SkyWater’s S130 process design kit, once qualification is complete.

