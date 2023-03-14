Livestream 10:30am AEDT | What the US bank liquidations mean for Aussie Investors
Money Morning Analyst Kiryll Prakapenka and special guests Greg Canavan, Editorial Director of Fat Tail Investment Research, and Ryan Dinse, Editor of Crypto Capital, as they discuss the current events in the financial markets and what the US bank liquidations mean for Aussie Investors.
Join Money Morning Analyst Kiryll Prakapenka and special guests Greg Canavan, Editorial Director of Fat Tail Investment Research, and Ryan Dinse, Editor of Crypto Capital, live as they discuss the current events in the financial markets and what the US bank liquidations mean for Aussie Investors at 10:30am AEDT. Topics covered include gold and its role in this as a monetary signal, interest rates and what the Fed does now, the outlook for stock markets, why these bank collapses have nothing to do with bitcoin, and more. Tune in to gain insight into the chaos, as well as some ways to turn this into an opportunity.
To get ongoing insight from our experts, subscribe to Money Morning Australia here:
You can also let us know your comments or questions using the comment box or email us at letters@moneymorning.com.au
Regards,
Kiryll Prakapenka,
Analyst, Money Morning
Related Articles
The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) Collapse: Definitive Guide
In the span of a few days, the US saw its second- and third-biggest bank collapses in history, fanning fears of contagion and calamity. How did this happen? And are the fears justified?
[WATCH] Closing Bell — Run Away!
Watch today’s Closing Bell video to see key levels to watch that, if hit, could catalyse some explosive moves. After a year of doing not much at all, it looks like equity markets might be ready to start flying around again…
Without This, Wind, Battery, and Solar Projects Are Useless…
Read on to find out a crucial part to the energy transition that isn’t wind power, solar, batteries, or electric vehicles. In fact, as more wind, battery, and solar projects are approved, we will need this crucial component to connect these projects to their consumption centres…from cities to suburbs to outer regional areas…
Tesla Dumps Rare Earths…Should You do the Same?
Quick summary: James Cooper looks at the recent announcement by Tesla to drop REEs from its ‘next generation’ electric vehicles. Does that change the outlook for resource companies tied to this critical metal? According to last Friday’s selling pressure, some investors certainly believe so. But James offers a different take. Read on to find out more…
A Must-Have Investment for 2023
There’s been a clear shift in investing since the pandemic. Rising interest rates are driving investors out of growth and tech stocks and into real assets. Commodities have performed well in 2021 and 2022 with rising energy prices from the Ukraine war and the drive for the energy transition. But the commodities story is far from over, and we have the man to help guide you through the coming chapters…
The Lithium Battery Innovation Bomb
What does a bet between two academics have to do with lithium-ion batteries? Quite a lot. Read on to find out why.