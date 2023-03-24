Fear Not, the Solution Is under Our Feet
As investors wrestle with the possibility of a banking crisis, they’ve been moving into safe haven assets like gold and silver. But something is stirring in another metal…
Around the year 800, the Tang dynasty in China had a problem. They were running out of cash.
When I say cash, I mean copper coins, the money at the time.
These coins were used by merchants to trade around the country, so the lack of availability was putting a damp on trade.
To tackle the shortage, merchants started using paper government certificates that merchants could redeem for metal coins at the capital.
These certificates had some advantages over copper coins. They didn’t need to carry a heavy load of coins everywhere, it was safer, and they could have different amounts of money on them.
So much so, merchants even stopped bothering going to the capital to redeem them and kept on using them as a medium of exchange instead.
The certificates were known as feiqian, or ‘flying money’, mainly because they could be used in faraway places…but also because they had a bad habit of flying away when it was windy.
Eventually, this ‘flying’ cash would replace the world’s ‘cash’ at the time (gold, silver, and copper coins). But that’s the thing with paper money, it has a tendency to disappear.
Not only is inflation eroding away the value of money, but bank failures are shaking the confidence in the system.
As investors continue to wrestle with the possibility of a banking crisis — along with the effects of the war in Ukraine and central banks continuing to raise rates — money has been flowing into real assets, like gold and silver.
Both gold and silver are up 10 and 11%, respectively, in the last month. But another metal has been notching higher too…
Dr Copper is doing well
Copper prices have continued to gain recently, as you can see below:
|
|
Source: Business Insider
Copper is a material widely used in many sectors of the economy, such as electrical wiring. It’s so important, it’s even considered a barometer for the global economy’s health. That’s why it’s also referred to as Dr Copper.
Copper prices rose to more than US$10,000 a tonne last year but then collapsed on recession fears and central banks rising interest rates.
They jumped up again in December after China announced it was easing COVID restrictions, but Chinese demand has, so far, remained sluggish.
So it’s interesting that copper prices are rising, even when there’s so much doom and gloom around.
One of the reasons for the uptick in copper prices is a weakening US dollar.
Copper stocks are also very tight at the moment…and there’s been some instability in some of the major copper producers.
Protests across Peru, the second-largest producer in the world, have hit copper exports, which decreased by 25% in January.
We could see copper prices continue to tick up if Chinese demand wakes up later this year. As we all know, it takes a while to restart the economy after years of lockdowns.
But over the long term, copper is looking very interesting indeed.
At the moment, while strong copper prices are driving up investment in exploration, we haven’t had much to show for it.
As S&P Global Market Intelligence put it in a report recently:
‘While copper reserves and resources have increased by 50 million tonnes compared with our analysis last year, most of the increase came from assets discovered in the 1990s.’
|
|
Source: Mining.com
Copper is crucial to the economy but also critical for the energy transition. If we want to electrify everything, we’re going to need plenty of copper.
S&P Global expects copper demand will double to about 50 million metric tonnes in 2035 from 25 million metric tonnes today.
So keep an eye out for Dr Copper!
Speaking of copper…
If you’re interested in mining stocks, my colleague James Cooper is releasing a presentation on his upcoming premium service.
As a former exploration geologist, his new service isn’t about investing in just any old mining stock. Instead, it focuses on the very small-cap end of the mining market, what James likes to refer to as ‘Phase One Miners’.
These are companies that are at the very early stage of exploration. Make no mistake, these can be very risky. But if their first drill hits it big, they could really pay off.
What’s more, James will be giving out the full name of a ‘Phase One Miner’ in his presentation, so you won’t want to miss this.
To secure your spot for James’s presentation next week, ‘Graduation Day’, click here.
Best,
Selva Freigedo,
Editor, Money Morning
Related Articles
Part One: Copper…The New CRUDE
Today, James explains why caution is needed when selecting stocks exclusively tied to the green energy transition. It boils down to technology risk…the threat that challenges future demand outlooks for certain commodities. Yet there is one critical metal immune to this threat…copper. Read on to find out why.
The ‘Silent Boom’ for 2023 Is…
While there’s plenty of uncertainty and the banking crisis continues to make headlines, here’s a reminder that there are still plenty of long-term opportunities out there.
China — Global Basket Case or Economic Powerhouse?
It’s been a tough couple of weeks for financial markets. It started with the Chinese government’s lowered 5% growth target and renewed concerns of a property market crisis…but the icing on the cake is the SVB banking collapse in the US. As a resource investor though, China remains the central theme to the commodity outlook. So, are economic predictions of a major China slowdown REAL? We’ll try to uncover the real story today. Read on to find out more…
A Must-Have Investment for 2023
There’s been a clear shift in investing since the pandemic. Rising interest rates are driving investors out of growth and tech stocks and into real assets. Commodities have performed well in 2021 and 2022 with rising energy prices from the Ukraine war and the drive for the energy transition. But the commodities story is far from over, and we have the man to help guide you through the coming chapters…
The Copper Story Is Just Starting
In today’s Money Morning, New Year optimism seems to be making its way into the markets, with the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and ASX 200 all up. Some may think this optimism will be short-lived. That may be so, but it doesn’t mean there won’t be opportunities on the horizon. In fact, it looks like some investment excitement is brewing around copper…
Two More Commodity Predictions for 2023 (Part Two)
Today’s Money Weekend is a follow-up special edition from our commodities expert, James Cooper, who builds on his analysis and offers readers two more predictions for commodities in 2023. As a bonus, James highlights one commodity that he thinks could surge thanks to a build-up in the global energy crisis. Read on to find out more. And if you’re interested in following James’s research and investment recommendations in the commodities market, be sure to check out his new advisory, Diggers and Drillers .