Closing Bell — Banking Stocks Still Crashing…Is There Something We Don’t Know?
US banks are still seeing stiff selling pressure despite the intervention by central banks to placate markets. Is there more going on behind the scenes than we’re privy to? In today’s Closing Bell, I show you some scary charts that could suggest there’s more to this issue than just a liquidity issue…
With the S&P 500 and the ASX 200 both resting precariously on their 200-day moving averages, it won’t take much for a sharp sell-off to get going.
US banks are still seeing stiff selling pressure, despite the intervention by central banks to placate markets.
Is there more going on behind the scenes than we’re privy to?
I show you some scary charts in today’s Closing Bell video of commercial real estate companies in the US. They’re currently in free fall, and I’m wondering whether that could be the cause of the continued selling in US regional banks.
Perhaps this isn’t just a liquidity issue that has been fixed by the acceptance of bank collateral at par by the Fed…perhaps we’re staring down the barrel of a solvency issue as the heat comes out of commercial property at a rapid pace.
Many regional banks would have a high exposure to commercial real estate with a lower level than larger banks of US treasuries that can be parked at the Fed for cash.
I may be way off the mark with that view, but my point is the charts aren’t telling me to start increasing equity exposure in a big way.
If we see some solid buying in the S&P 500 and ASX 200 that shows that the 200-day moving average is acting as support, we could see the uptrend resume from here.
But I have hurdles above the market that I need to see breached before I shift to a more bullish view. I give you those levels in the video above.
My line in the sand beneath the market is at 3,800 in the S&P 500, which is only 4% below where we are now. If we head below there, I’m ducking for cover.
Good investing,
Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend
Related Articles
[WATCH] Can Central Bankers Stop the Panic?
Quick summary: Volatility is starting to pick up across markets as various banks around the world come under attack. I have been steadily increasing my warnings about the prospect of a large sell-off for more than a month and also said the banks looked like a short a week before the Silicon Valley bank went under. Watch the latest ‘Closing Bell’ video for my latest analysis…
Sit Still, Go Backwards
I’m going to explain how you may be able to compliment the income you get from your super — by taking a slightly different approach with money that’s separate to funds held in your super account.
[WATCH] Closing Bell — Run Away!
Watch today’s Closing Bell video to see key levels to watch that, if hit, could catalyse some explosive moves. After a year of doing not much at all, it looks like equity markets might be ready to start flying around again…
[WATCH] Closing Bell — Short the Banks
I present to you a classic ‘widow-maker trade’ — trades that are infamous for causing so many losses — in a new light. I’m talking about shorting the Aussie banks. They used to do nothing but go up, and even though banks have struggled for the past decade, the S&P/ASX 200 Financials Index [ASX:XFJ] is still close to its all-time high. But the current technical set-up is telling me something a little different. Watch the Closing Bell video to learn more…
[WATCH] Closing Bell — Rates up, Stocks down
In today’s Money Weekend, there is a strong case that we’re witnessing a slow topping formation before a more substantial sell-off. Watch the Closing Bell video for an overview of the bearish case for stocks in the immediate future and the affect changing interest rate expectations is having on the US dollar, Nasdaq, gold, and more.
[WATCH] Closing Bell — Bearish Conviction Increases
In today’s Money Weekend, the price action this week has increased my conviction that the January rally may turn out to be a lot of hot air and the long-term downtrend could reassert itself. Watch the Closing Bell video for key levels that will reaffirm the bearish outlook or suggest a possible bullish turn.