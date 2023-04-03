‘Phase One’ Investing…Why Now?
If you want a little more specifics on Phase One investing, we held a presentation late last week that outlined all the details of James’s trading rationale, and what makes Mining: Phase One unlike any other mining trading service we know of.
You’ve probably seen a lot about James Cooper and his new service, Mining: Phase One recently.
A lot of our editors here at Money Morning have been writing about the potential of Phase One miners to be a solid avenue of speculative investing.
But you may be asking yourself…why Phase Oners right now? How on Earth are market conditions ripe for these tiny mining stocks?
Well, in this brief chat between James Cooper and Greg Canavan, you’ll find out.
Tune into the video below to hear:
- Why the rigs are spinning faster than ever…Why exploration activity, investment, and takeover action are bustling not despite the turmoil in wider markets…but in many ways because of it…
- The reasons behind the Mincor takeover (that James got his readers into in advance)…James got his Diggers readers into Mincor weeks before the Fortescue takeover. He explains how this is just one example of a wider move by the Phase Fivers to exploit the pullback…and go after Phase Ones…
- How this mirrors the situation 20 years ago…right before the last time our exploration sector went supernova…
- The Phase One sectors that are about to get the most heat…metals that are at the centre of the supply/demand crunch…it’s no longer just lithium.
Click below to find out all this and more:
James also named some key Phase One stocks on his watchlist IN FULL…ticker symbol and all.
You have until midnight tomorrow to view it. So if you haven’t already, I urge you to do so.
Cheers,
James Woodburn,
Publisher, Money Morning
Related Articles
The Money Game
The banking crisis isn’t over yet. Attention is turning to a wave of commercial loans due for refinancing in 2023. This could be a critical moment. Not just for the economy and markets, but for the very concept of money itself. But get this…one economist saw this coming two decades ago. And he even predicted the solution. Read on for more…
Australia’s Big Miners Go Big on ‘Green Steel’
Our two biggest miners are making moves in China…why the future of iron ore and steelmaking is facing increased pressure…how green hydrogen could provide a sustainable solution for the industry moving forward…and why investors should look to critical minerals to invest in this growing trend.
How to Take Advantage of the M&A Boom in Mining
Europe’s electrified society offers a glimpse of what may be in store for all of us…how the world’s mega miners are racing to pivot to green metals…why takeover activity is increasing and how investors can leverage it for their own gains…and how to tune in to James Cooper’s exciting event tonight…
Part Two: Copper…the New CRUDE
We’re Going to Need More, So We Need to Find More…
Albemarle’s recent takeover offer for Liontown Resources has sparked the lithium sector. It’s also highlighting the fact that while lithium prices have dropped securing lithium supply still isn’t that easy.
Contrarian Investing and the Commodities Opportunity
Where everyone thinks alike, no one thinks very much. In these volatile times, independent thinking is a virtue. Being a contrarian can pay off amid fear and panic. So, with worries demand for commodities will slump this year, do commodities offer an opportunity for a contrarian investor?