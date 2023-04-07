[WATCH] Closing Bell — Hunting for Golden Eggs

Last week, I said that the beaten-up gold sector was a happy hunting ground at the moment, with Westgold Resources [ASX:WGX] having a solid chart. WGX rallied 13% over the week. Today, I give you a detailed look at the WGX chart and point out where I think the price could head in the short term. The big picture remains bullish on gold…

I hope you’re having a great break over Easter. I’m off to a little town called Inverloch to do some fishing and not think about the stock market at all.

In today’s Closing Bell video, I don’t spend much time on equities because they remain in limbo, with the S&P 500 stuck between the two key levels that I have set out for you in previous videos.

The short-term bullishness remains, and I am happy for the market to trade higher if it wants to. But there’s still plenty of overhead resistance, and I need those levels breached before I can become more confident that the tide is turning.

Last week, I said that the beaten-up gold sector was a happy hunting ground at the moment because gold had been rallying, but the speculative end of the gold sector was still in the doldrums.

I showed you my watchlist of gold stocks and took you through them to point out the ones that were looking OK. One of the stocks I mentioned as having a solid chart was Westgold Resources [ASX:WGX].

WGX rallied 13% over the week, with many other gold stocks jumping. One of the stocks that I gave to members of my Fat Tail Microcaps trading service jumped 20% above our entry price. We entered the stock on 30 March.

I give you a detailed look at the WGX chart and point out where I think the price could head in the short term if the gold price continues to rally.

I also have a look at the gold price again after we saw a nice jump during the week. The gold price is getting close to the all-time high and who knows what could happen above there.

There is a heightened risk of a short-term correction in the price of gold while it remains below the all-time high, but the bigger picture remains firmly bullish for now, so I would use any weakness as a buying opportunity.

