Megaport [ASX:MP1] Ups Monthly Revenue 14% to $14.7 Million and Shares Fly

Interconnection and internet exchange service group Megaport is one of many companies reporting quarterly activities today. The tech group shared a higher result for revenue in the quarter and says its guidance aims above consensus, kicking its share price up 46%.

Tech corporation Megaport [ASX:MP1] has released its quarterly report with increase of 14% in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), which had grown to the sound total of $14.1 million quarter-on-quarter.

Total revenue for the group had gone up 3% compared with the second quarter, the group expressing it will see its earnings reach above the general market consensus for both 2023 and 2024.

Shares for the tech stock were rocketing 46% by midday, boosting MP1’s stock price from $3.98 to $5.80 at the time of writing.

The boost today has upped the group’s stock price 43% in the past month, yet its still 8% down so far in the year:

Source: TradingView

Megaport achieves revenue gains in third quarter

On a busy morning for ASX-listed companies reporting quarterly results, this tech company was thrilling investors, with some clear uplift to results in the last quarter ending last month.

Over the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company said it had achieved MRR growth of 14%, an increase of $1.7 million, to total $14.1 million in the March quarter.

Excluding impacts of foreign exchange on the weaker Australian dollar, underlying MRR grew $1.6 million, or 13%, largely thanks to Cloud VXC repricing.

Megaport reported total revenue for the quarter of $38.1 million, a 3% incline from the pervious quarter and delivered EBITDA (earnings before interest tax, amortisation, and depreciation) of $7.2 million compared with the $2.4 million earned in Q2.

This result marks the fourth consecutive quarterly period Megaport has reported positive EBITDA.

Cash burn for the quarter churned though $8.9 million, with cash and bank balances at the end of the period of $48.6 million.

MP1 also added 607 new services, including 188 customer ports, 34 MCRs, and 25 MVEs in the last quarter, broadening its service range for higher income streams.

Source: MP1

Megaport declares earnings to rise above consensus

The tech group released a separate announcement pertaining to its EBITDA guidance for the remainder of the year FY23 and for FY24.

Megaport believes that as a result of various initiatives designed to improve the company’s operating, and financial performance and cash generation, it now expects Normalised EBITDA to be ‘materially above’ market consensus of $9 million (in FY23) and $30 million (in FY24).

The group now expects normalised EBITDA in FY23 in the range of $16 million to $18 million, and normalised EBITDA in FY24 in the range of $41 million to $46 million.

MP1 says that the recent improvements to financial performance and cashflow ­ as well as the $48 million cash in bank ­ gives the company confidence it will not need to raise any additional capital to operate, aside for any ‘strategic or opportunistic’ cases that may arise.

Source: MP1

Regards,

Mahlia Stewart,

For Money Morning