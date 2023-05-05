Splitit [ASX:SPT] and Visa Up the Ante with New Solution

Splitit and Visa have furthered their partnership with new processes that enable merchants and acquirers to access all benefits through their credit cards with ease of access, boosting business performance.

Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) platform Splitit Payments [ASX:SPT] and credit card group Visa have been advancing instalment payments for merchants and evaluating possibilities for new products since March 2020.

By the early afternoon, SPT was rising in share price by 8.7% and trading for $0.12 per share.

In the past week, SPT decreased by nearly 14% in its stock value and is down by 22% in the year so far.

Compared with its sector the BNPL stock has bumped down in the share market by 48% which matches its trajectory against the wider market average:

Source: TradingView

Splitit and Visa upgrade their collaboration project

Splitit Payments, known as the only white label instalment solution that allows customers to pay over time with their existing credit on their cards, today announced the signing of a new two-year partnership agreement with Visa.

The new agreement will enable SPT to enhance its instalment solutions further, expanding on ideas and benefits the companies previously agreed upon a year ago.

The next step in this process allows acquirers and merchants to gain access to a BNPL platform option which offers a single point of integration for full credit card instalments.

This works by combining Splitit’s instalments-as-a-service solution with VISA’s Instalment Solutions, allowing a smoother and more convenient process for issuers, acquirers and merchants.

Merchants will be able to offer universally accepted card-attached instalment solutions (included in the pre-existing credit card process) which will be made available through participating acquirers.

VISA’s Instalment Solutions will now be included Splitit’s technology to create a more evolved and universal consumer experience.

The companies have not yet worked out the materiality of the agreement due to there being a variable revenue nature, on which the system operates.

These variable revenues also depend on the value of customer purchases via Splitit’s services.

However, the company does anticipate that its partnership will have a positive impact on the brand’s business development and prospects.

A pilot program for this project is to be launched by the partners by the second half of FY2023.

Splitit CEO and Managing Director Nandan Sheth commented:

‘We are excited to be partnering with Visa to pilot a new instalment solution, which enables Acquirers and Merchants to access the powerful benefits of Visa Instalments coupled with Splitit’s universal credit card acceptance in a single API integration and solution. By providing consumers with an optimised, simplified instalment experience, merchants can enjoy improved sales conversion and increased order size. We look forward to working closely with the team at Visa to launch the solution.’

In other news, Splitit reported that after receiving shareholder approval at the group’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in April 2021, it has now gone ahead and issued 90,909 unlisted options for the company’s Employee Share Incentive Plan.

These options have gone to each of its non-executive company directors Scott Mahoney and Vanessa Lefebvre Robinson.

Is Australia on the brink of another commodity boom?

Our resources expert and trained geologist James Cooper thinks the Australian resources sector is set to enter a new commodities boom brought on by the ‘Age of Scarcity’.

Similar patterns that occurred 20 years ago are happening again.

James is convinced ‘the gears are in motion for another multi-year boom in commodities.’

A boom where Australia (and ASX stocks) stands to benefit…

The next big mining boom is predicted to happen in the next few years.

The same investors that got rich last time are preparing to make their move. Don’t let them take the monopoly again!

You can learn from James’ experiences with his personalised ‘attack plan’ right here.

If that isn’t enough to sate your curiosity, check out the highly-debated topic in last year’s interview with James and Greg at Ausbiz.

Regards,

Mahlia Stewart

For Money Morning