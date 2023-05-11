From Surplus to Shortage: Copper Is King

Inflation falls faster than expected in the US. This short-term silver lining may be eclipsed by brewing concerns over copper. The EU is scrambling to ensure it meets demand with new supply, but it may be too little, too late. Find out how you can capitalise upon this developing megatrend…

Overnight, the latest US inflation data gave investors some confidence of a return to normalcy.

Year-on-year core prices have now risen 4.9% through to April — a result that was just below the forecast 5% from most analysts.

So, while inflation is certainly still persistent, at least it cooled a little faster than expected.

Getting back down to the Fed’s 2% target, however, still seems like a challenge. And even if forecasts for another rate hike in June plunged after today’s data, it remains to be seen if the Fed has done enough to finally beat inflation.

For investors like yourself, this is obviously still the big narrative to keep an eye on.

But it certainly isn’t the only one.

Anyone looking beyond the current macro concerns knows that there are even darker clouds brewing. Because while inflation and potential recessions are certainly important, long-term availability of key materials may be the real concern for the coming decades.

And it’s not just about the obscure metals most people have never heard of…

Europe’s base metal blowout

Back in March, the EU put forward some eye-opening legislation.

You see, like other nations — and particularly the US — it had a classification of ‘critical minerals’. A list that detailed a bunch of typically niche materials that are becoming harder and harder to source from reliable suppliers. In other words, metals that could be largely provided by nations other than China.

But in March, the EU did something unexpected by adding copper and nickel to this list. Because despite being relatively abundant base metals, it became clear to policymakers that demand is likely to outstrip supply.

As Bloomberg reported:

‘The new Critical Raw Materials Act — presented to lawmakers on Thursday [16 March] — could open the door to expedited permitting and financing of copper and nickel mining projects in the EU, as the bloc looks to boost domestic production and ease reliance on imports. ‘Copper, one of the largest industrial-metal markets, wasn’t included in the EU’s last list of critical raw materials published in 2020. Copper’s diverse uses in manufacturing, construction and industry mean it’s widely viewed as a bellwether for global economic activity, but surging usage in electric vehicles and renewables are fueling fears of deep shortages in years to come.’

In other words, Europe is worried that global supply won’t be able to keep up with demand. So, to get ahead of this shortfall, they’re trying to expedite local mining projects.

And you know what, they were right…

The latest data from the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) says there will be a 114,000-tonne shortfall of copper by the end of this year — an improvement over the 431,000-tonne deficit of last year at least, but nowhere close to the surplus that the ICSG had predicted back in October.

As Reuters bluntly concluded: