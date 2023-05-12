[WATCH] Closing Bell — Copper Comes a Cropper
In today’s Closing Bell video, I give you a detailed analysis of the copper price over the past few decades. Copper moves like clockwork in strong trends, which then have large corrections into the buy zone of previous waves before turning and rallying again. I set out the path ahead for copper and give you clear levels to keep an eye on as the bear market evolves…
If there’s anything that most investors agree on at the moment, it’s that the energy transition is going to need a huge increase in mining of future-facing metals.
It’s the mega-theme that every commentator likes to sound clever expressing.
But markets have a habit of making the journey to the easy money a bit harder than everyone expects.
Growth is slowing worldwide as rate increases start to bite. Commodities are reacting and, during the week, we saw a sharp move lower in copper, nickel, aluminium, and zinc.
The way the charts are looking, there could be some more serious weakness coming dead ahead.
How investors navigate this weakness (to set themselves up in future-facing metals for the long-term bull market that will evolve) is incredibly important.
So, in today’s Closing Bell video, I give you a detailed analysis of the copper price over the past few decades.
You will see how copper moves like clockwork in strong trends, which then have large corrections into the buy zone of previous waves before turning and rallying again.
Using the model that I’ve developed, combining trends with wave analysis, I set out the path ahead for copper and give you clear levels to keep an eye on as the bear market evolves.
The smart money will be ready to pounce at the right time once the bear market takes copper into the multi-decade buy zone.
If you don’t understand what is taking shape, you will probably be shaken out of your positions at exactly the wrong time…and then watch in frustration as commodities blast off as expected in 6–12 months’ time.
So click on the link above and watch my analysis of copper, so you can plan out how you want to approach what could be the biggest money-making opportunity you will see in the next decade.
Regards,
Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend
