How to Invest in Stocks with Competitive Advantages

Nothing is more fabled and coveted than a 100-bagger stock.

The stock that returns 100 times the initial investment. The ‘generational wealth’ stock. The life-changer.

But these unicorns are rare.

They are rare because they’re invariably outstanding businesses with excellent track records.

Most businesses fail. And those that don’t, succumb to mediocrity as competition pushes returns lower.

And herein lies the 100-bagger’s secret.

In his popular book on 100-baggers, Christopher Mayer identified the ‘most important principle’ driving these stocks:

‘You need a business with a high return on capital with the ability to reinvest and earn that high return on capital for years and years.’

How can a business sustain a high return on capital for years and years?

Competitive advantage.

What is competitive advantage?

But what is competitive advantage, really?

A symptom of competitive advantage is sustained above-average returns on capital. Economics professor David Besanko lays it out this way in Economics of Strategy:

‘When a firm earns a higher rate of economic profit than the average rate of economic profit of other firms competing within the same market, the firm has a competitive advantage in that market. [Firms] achieve a competitive advantage by creating and delivering more economic value than their rivals and capture a portion of this value in the form of profits.’



Source: Besanko et al., 2012 [Click to open in a new window]

Two things stand out.

First, competitive strategy analysis isn’t just about the chosen stock under scrutiny.

It’s about the interaction of this stock with competitors. What is the business landscape of the industry and how are a company’s actions constrained and influenced by peers?

Second, competitive advantage is tied to profit. A company struggling to distinguish itself from rivals or add value beyond the industry standard won’t enjoy outsized profits — or profits at all.

Why is all this important?

Outsized long-term returns stem from outstanding business performance. And outstanding business performance is all about superior positioning to rivals.

Look at some of the most dominant and successful businesses in recent decades.

Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon.

Each stock provided generational wealth to long-term holders. And each business is a leader in its industry.

Investors are often told they have to think like owners, that analysing businesses is more important than analysing securities.

That’s a helpful mind shift.

More specifically, investors must think deeply about competitive advantage. Author of Expectations Investing Michael Mauboussin even went so far as saying: