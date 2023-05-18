Shares for Xero [ASX:XRO] Rise by 6% for Revenue Growth of 28% — Even as Losses Widen

Cloud based accounting group Xero was riding up by nearly 6% in the share market today, the group having posted vast improvements in revenue and subscribers, even with a fair spurt in losses as well.

Xero [ASX:XRO], the cloud-based accounting software for SMBS, said that its annualised monthly recurring revenue (AMRR) grew by 26% to NZ$1.55 billion. However, it also revealed losses had widened to a net loss after tax of NZ$113.5 million — compared to a NZ$9.1 million loss last year.

Nevertheless, earlier on Thursday, the tech stock was rising by over 5.5% in the share market — a share that would have set you back a considerable price of $99.23 each.

So far in 2023, the tech stock has seen its shares rise by 41%. Currently, it holds strong at more than 11.5% over the market’s rolling 12-month average:

Source: TradingView

Xero’s revenue and subscriber surge

This morning Xero announced that it has grown its subscribers to 3.74 million ­­— reflecting a revenue growth of 28% to NZ$1.4 billion for its full FY2023 earnings report to 31 March.

XRO said that this has led to an increase in its adjusted EBITDA of 45% compared with last year, with a NZ$301.7 million gain in earnings this year.

The group shared that this was also such an increase that contributed to upped free cash flow — which came out at NZ$102.3 million — and a free cash flow margin on 7.3% compared with a meagre 0.2% back in FY2022.

Australia and NZ revenue increased by 26% to $798 million. Additionally, international market performance grew with revenue increasing by 30% to $602 million.

However, no business is run without its costs and expenses. On this score, the group reported non-cash impairments, associated costs, and an array of restructuring charges. In the end, this led to a 26% decrease in EBITDA to NZ$158.4 million.

These costs included a $77.9 million impairment to Planday (mainly reflecting a reduction in market valuation and operational performance), $48.5 million of impairments and other costs related to Waddle, $34.7 million in restructuring costs, and non-cash accounting revaluation gains of $17.9 million.

Xero’s operating expense to operating revenue ratio for FY23 was 80.7% which was consistent with guidance.

The company said that it had incurred a net loss after tax of NZ$113.5 million compared with its NZ$9.1 million loss this time last year.

XRO CEO, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy said:

‘Xero’s strong underlying operating result is underpinned by continued revenue momentum from both subscriber and ARPU growth. ‘Our FY23 performance demonstrates Xero’s resilience to the macroeconomic conditions of the past year, and the value we provided to small business customers in a challenging environment. ‘We remain well positioned to take advantage of the significant long-term opportunity for cloud accounting and our small business platform as we prioritise disciplined, customer-focused growth.’

Source: XRO

Regards,

Mahlia Stewart

For Money Morning