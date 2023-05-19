Closing Bell — Stocks Climb the Wall of Worry
We’re finally starting to see a bit of movement in the markets with tech stocks in the US leading the charge higher. Watch the Closing Bell video to get my latest analysis of the S&P 500.
We’re finally starting to see a bit of movement in the markets with tech stocks in the US leading the charge higher.
The large short position in US equity futures can push the market higher in the short term as resistance levels are broken through.
The key level I’ve been showing you in the S&P 500 futures is 4,327, which is about a hundred points above where the market is now.
There could be large stop-losses and momentum buyers piling in above there and I would expect to see a spike towards the next major resistance at 4,475.
There’s still more work to be done before the monthly trend will turn up, but for the moment, the weekly upside momentum is in control and more buying should be expected.
Making predictions in a market like this is incredibly difficult because we’ve had such a long period of sideways price action and the weekly and monthly trends are in opposite directions.
The best I can do is respect the weekly uptrend but remain wary of the resistance above due to the monthly downtrend.
Sometimes the crystal ball becomes incredibly cloudy, and I’d rather make bold statements about market direction when the probabilities are in my favour.
For now, my view is that we need to see the S&P 500 futures above 4,327 before becoming more bullish, and while the price remains below there, we need to remain wary that another bout of selling could emerge.
Click on the video above to watch my latest analysis of the S&P 500.
Until next week,
Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend
Related Articles
How to Invest in Stocks with Competitive Advantages
Nothing is more fabled and coveted than a 100-bagger stock. The stock that returns 100 times the initial investment. The ‘generational wealth’ stock. The life-changer. But these unicorns are rare, because they are invariably outstanding businesses with excellent track records. How can a business sustain a high return on capital for years and years? Competitive advantage…
[WATCH] Closing Bell — Copper Comes a Cropper
In today’s Closing Bell video, I give you a detailed analysis of the copper price over the past few decades. Copper moves like clockwork in strong trends, which then have large corrections into the buy zone of previous waves before turning and rallying again. I set out the path ahead for copper and give you clear levels to keep an eye on as the bear market evolves…
Closing Bell — Nothing Can Stop Gold Now
With inflation remaining sticky, a banking crisis, and a rising gold/oil ratio, the moons could be aligning for a sustained breakout by gold to new all-time highs and a strong run in gold stocks. See this in the technical set-up that I explain in today’s ‘Closing Bell’ video…
[WATCH] Closing Bell — A Tech Stock for the Bottom Drawer
Tech stocks are outperforming the rest of the market at the moment, so in today’s Closing Bell video, I thought I’d go hunting for an Aussie tech stock for you that has performed well after its quarterly report…
[WATCH] Closing Bell — This Is How I Make Money Trading
Markets have been dead all week, so I thought I would use this quiet patch as a good opportunity to do some education about my trading style for people who may be watching my videos but scratching their head about various aspects of my approach…
[WATCH] Closing Bell — Gold Stocks Blast off
Quick summary: Despite the negative economic backdrop of slowing growth and high inflation, markets continue to rally. In today’s Closing Bell video, Murray points out how high stocks could go before encountering stiff selling pressure and shows you the bullish set-up in gold and gold stocks.