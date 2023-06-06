Synlait [ASX:SM1] and A2 [ASX:A2M] Baby Formula Products Officially Approved by New Chinese Standard
Synlait and The a2 Milk Company received approval from Chinese authorities for the re-registration of their Chinese label of infant milk formula which is now to be manufactured in line with the country’s regulations, removing any pre-existing anxiety over the issue.
Partners in the dairy products market, The a2 Milk Company [ASX:A2M] and Synlait Milk [ASX:SM1], have joint-announced that they have won approval to re-register their shared Chinese label for Infant Formula, as given by Chinese authorities.
With concerns over the stock’s Chinese market opportunities now dissolved, both dairy stocks went up in the share market today.
A2M was bumped up by nearly 4% by the early afternoon on Tuesday, trading at $5.54 piece. Where else, SM1 rocketed by 12.5% in share value, trading for $1.67 for each share:
Source: TradingView
Dairy partners a2 and Synlait push ahead with Chinese approval
a2 Milk and its NZ partner, Synlait Milk, have both announced that they have received the long-awaited and highly anticipated approval from Chinese authorities to re-register their China level of infant milk formula, which can now officially be manufactured in line with China’s new regulations.
China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has been given the green light by going ahead with approval for a2 Milk’s formula stages one, two and three.
With the groups now able to develop a product that is officially in line with China’s new standards, this decision will now see Synlait returning to manufacturing the products for a2 Milk. These products will be available for export to the Chinese market until the deadline of September 2027.
As SM1 is the manufacturer of those products, the SAMR registration is technically held by Synlait and is attached to its Dunsandel facility.
This re-registration is pivotal for the ongoing success of the manufacturing and supply agreement that Synlait and the a2 Milk company have. It also dispels any budding concerns that may have been circulating over the issue both for the companies and for their investors.
Production is expected to commence later this month with product transitioning with the market during the first half of FY2024.
Synlait CEO, Grant Watson stated:
‘We are thrilled to have achieved this significant milestone, which is pivotal to the long-term success of our Advanced Nutrition business. Our shareholders, staff, customers, and farmer suppliers all benefit from the certainty of today’s re-registration and continued China market access.
‘Synlait and The a2 Milk Company have a long-standing and complementary partnership, and we look forward to continuing to support their China growth ambitions. The re-registration is a very important milestone and we have worked hard together to ensure its success. We thank SAMR and the Ministry for Primary Industries, for their support during this process.’
Tik Stocks — viral trends expected in 2024
Small-cap stocks might not be the first and most appealing investment idea to pop into people’s minds right now.
With cost-of-living and inflation increases, political conflict and the energy crisis taking enough of the attention, you might be thinking… can I take any risks with small-cap stocks?
But think about this — unassuming small-cap Stem Cell United [ASX:SCU] catapulted 8,284% in two days when it decided it would chase down a medicinal cannabis opportunity.
Also, Cann Group [ASX:CAN] began at 30 cents and ballooned to $4 in a manner of months in another viral explosion.
If you know where the next burst of mania is going to be, you can really take advantage of the hype.
This is why our experts bring you Tik-Stocks — a cousin to ‘meme stocks’ predicted to be the next big thing — and how to use them.
Intrigued? Click here for more.
Regards,
Mahlia Stewart
For Money Morning
Related Articles
Imugene’s [ASX:IMU] Shares Rise for Progress in Vaxinia Mast Trials
Imugene says it is ready to advance to the phase of testing for its cancer-killing virus, the VAXINA MAST, having cleared patient cohorts one, two, and three, and readies itself to kickstart cohort four.
Zip Co [ASX:ZIP] Completes $25 Million Equity Raising
Fintech, Zip Co raises $25 million in equity and talks the restructuring of $330 million in convertible notes.
Infratil [ASX:IFT] Announces NZ$850 Million Equity Raise for One NZ Acquisition
Infratil raises AU$774 million to help fund the acquisition of a 49.9% stake in One NZ, taking its ownership to 9.90%.
Medical Group Polynovo [ASX:PNV] Hits New Record for Monthly Sales
Medical researcher Polynovo posted a record monthly sale total of $7.2 million in the month of May, led by $5.2 million in the United States with new records also hitting in Canada, Hong Kong, India, and a new order in the Middle East. The group’s total revenue for the 11 months to May rose 54%.
Starpharma’s [ASX:SPL] Viraleze Nasal Spray Receives Approval in Malaysia
Biotech Starpharma has received regulatory approval for its Viraleze product to be used in Malaysia, adding the product to a wider market base that now spans 35 countries as it looks into further COVID-19 studies in the UK.
Bubs Talks [ASX:BUB] Trade in the US and China as Founder War Brews
Bubs has provided a short trading update in the wake of some media speculation encircling former CEO and founder Kristy Carr, who was said to have been creating a stir after the group ousted her and Chairman Dennis Lin.