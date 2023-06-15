Biome Australia [ASX:BIO] Surpasses $7 Million FY23 Sales Revenue Target

Biome Australia shares are up by 16.18% after news FY23 sales revenue target of $7 million has been hit with half a month of trading remaining in the quarter. This is after their flagship Activated Probiotics product range finds interest through distribution channels growth throughout Australia, the UK, and NZ.

Microbiome health company Biome Australia [ASX:BIO] has announced it has surpassed its FY23 full-year sales revenue forecast by $7 million.

As of Thursday afternoon, shares are trading at $0.079 per share — up by 16.18%.

This is with half a month of trading in the remaining financial year.

It has been a tough 12 months for the microbiome health company, with shares down by 28.42% this past year along with much of the sector.

Here’s why I think today’s move in BIO is worth your time.

Source: TradingView

Key takeaways

Today’s news of smashing sales targets puts BIO ahead of the curve in consumer defensive microcaps.

As of the end of FY22, sales were up by 78% from 2021.

Market Cap of approximately $12 million

Gross margin saw a plus 7% growth to 58% FY22.

Biome Australia has seen revenue growth continue to accelerate ­— driven by their Activated Probiotics range.

Biome Australia was founded in 2018 by Managing Director Blair Norfolk, who remarked on the news:

‘…we’re pleased to share this trading update. Reaching our $7 million target is a great achievement building on $4.12 million in FY22 and 2.23 in FY21 ‘With our deep understanding of our products and distribution channels, we look forward to strong growth in FY24’

These sales were helped by a distribution agreement penned on 31 August 2022 with Australian Pharmaceutical Industries [ASX:API].

With this deal, BIO expanded its distribution to Priceline pharmacies — bringing its total distribution to approximately 3,000 points throughout Australia.

Biome Australia also holds distribution points within the UK and NZ, although those markets are relatively underdeveloped.

This deal lined up with Priceline’s inaugural ‘Health Masterclass’ education series on 20 June 2022.

This has helped drive an already growing interest by consumers for more scientifically backed gut health products.

Google searches for ‘microbiome’ rose by 267% between 2014 and 2019 worldwide.

The global probiotics market is projected to grow to US$69 billion at a CAGR of 7% through 2023.

Source: Grand View Research

Small-cap diamonds in the rough

What’s the secret to making money from small-cap stocks?

I believe it’s this — invest in already profitable companies that the market is currently undervaluing or simply ignoring…then sell when investors realise the opportunity and pile in.

We’ll show you how in our brand-new report.

We’ll tell you about three ASX small-cap stocks with a market capitalisation of less than $500 million…stocks that are turning steady profits and currently paying dividends.

One is a mining services company serving Australia’s booming mining sector…and growing its earnings by 29% annually in the process.

Another is a leading retailer in its niche that ended 2022 with an $18.5 million profit.

But despite their bright prospects, the market is currently undervaluing these stocks.

Will they soar once the market realises its mistake?

We can’t say for sure. Investing in small-caps is highly risky.

But given their proven business models and healthy balance sheets, I strongly believe they could.

This is why adding these stocks to your watchlist today could be a smart move.

Learn more about these three stocks in our new FREE report.

Regards,

Charlie Ormond,

For Money Morning