Elanor [ASX:ENN] Secures 100% Challenger’s [ASX:CGF] Real Estate in $3.4 Billion Deal

Elanor Investors gives an update on its transfer for ADIC mandate as part of its acquisition of CRE, a transaction valued at $3.4 billion in Australian and NZ property assets for the new price of $37.7 million.

The deal between multibillion-dollar company Challenger Group [ASX:CGF] and fund-managing service group Elanor Investors Group [ASX:ENN] has undergone some changes.

Ultimately, the latter is still to acquire Challenger’s $3.4 billion Australian and NZ real estate funds management business (CRE), albeit for a different price.

ENN was moving up by 2% in share value — less of a reaction to when the idea was first floated — and shares leapt more than 17% at the time.

As for CGF, shares remained flat. The ENN share price was trading for $1.72 at the time of writing while CGF’s shares will still set you back a substantial sum of $6.18 each:

Source: TradingView

Elanor forks out $37.7 million for Challenger’s real estate portfolio

First thing on Friday morning, Elanor Investors posted an update on the transaction details of its acquisition of CRE, with a transaction AUM still confirmed at $3.4 billion.

The purchase price for the allotment of properties has taken a reduction from the original proposed price of $41.8 million, now to the discounted price of $37.7 million.

The lowering of the price was said to have been based on the termination of a third-party advisory contract. This also means that Challenger’s interest in Elanor will also change to 13.7% once the transfer of securities is put to ADIC — which will hold a 3.0% interest in Elanor by the end of the transaction process.

This reflects Challenger’s proposed agreement to transfer 4.5 million of the 24.8 million Elanor securities to be issued to Challenger and to ADIC.

Elanor will issue 24.8 million securities as consideration for the 100% acquisition of CRE, representing up to 16.7% of ENN securities that are currently on issue.

The consideration is subject to claw-back from Challenger (of up to 63% over three years) based on certain milestones, including minimum base funds management fee targets.

Elanor says that this acquisition delivers a step-change in size and scale for its company as a whole — increasing AUM from $3.0 billion to $6.4 billion — with a new strategic partnership with Challenger, putting Elanor in a better position for further, stronger growth.

Other reasons listed by Elanor as the rationale behind the decision to acquire CRE, is to gather more solid material FY24 earnings accretion, particularly with CRE having acquired — on a three times one EBITDA multiple (after revised considerations and improved synergies) — an incremental EBITDA of $12 million.

Elanor will also benefit from stronger recurring funds management income, with management fees as income increased by around 57%.

Pro-forma base management fees, post-transaction, represent approximately 74% of total funds management income, and AUM will grow to $6.4 billion.

Regards,

Mahlia Stewart

For Money Morning