Closing Bell — S&P 500 Breaks Out of Deadlock
In today’s Closing Bell video, I discuss the markets being at a stalemate and just how the S&P 500 may break free of it…
After many months of twiddling our thumbs and watching markets going nowhere fast, we have finally seen some movement at the station.
I have been just as confused as everyone else about which way the S&P 500 would break out of the stalemate. I favoured a move to the downside, so, of course, it was a rally that ensued.
I believe much of the buying has been short covering by leveraged funds that have been carrying a large short position, according to the Commitment of Traders data.
We will know more when this week’s data is released on Friday evening after US markets close.
If that is the case, there is a chance that the rally doesn’t have legs and another bout of selling could be around the corner.
The key zone in the S&P 500 that the market has to navigate is between 4,500–4,650 (currently 4,417).
But the weekly trend is definitely up, and we will need to see a sharp fall before the short-term picture looks bearish again.
We aren’t far from seeing the long-term trend turn back up in the S&P 500, which would increase the bullish tone even further.
After two years in the wilderness, I have my fingers and toes crossed that the market is ready to start rallying again, but there are still a few hurdles to overcome before I tell members of my trading services to move back to a 100% long position.
Check out my latest analysis of the S&P 500 by clicking the video above.
Until next week,
Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend
Related Articles
The New Driver of Global Growth Plans to Leapfrog the West
Look beyond China’s slowdown to the new global growth engine: India…why the most populous nation in the world is undertaking a unique development approach…how the need for physical infrastructure could lead to a need for Aussie resources…and why investors should start preparing now for this potential mining boom…
Chinese Deflation Versus US Inflation: Which is the Bigger Investment Threat and Opportunity
Fed blinks as market wagers fight with inflation may be won…why investors next worry may the growing deflation in China…how the mainstream is preparing for a slowdown in related assets…and why it could present a fantastic buying opportunity for contrarian investors…
Watch for Commodity Markets to Rally
There was a lot of optimism about oil…but there doesn’t seem any reason right now to get bullish. Copper, nickel, and iron ore are all a bit listless as well. However, that might be about to change…
Is Return on Equity (ROE) the Best Financial Metric?
Is Return on Equity (ROE) the best metric for making investment decisions? Does return on equity have shortcomings? Can we use the metric without reservations? They’re the questions I address today.
Closing Bell — Aussie Banks Have Further to Fall
No wonder markets have been flatlining for two years when the smartest guys in the room are scratching their heads wondering what on Earth will come next. Watch the Closing Bell video to see how my trading model is telling me to tread carefully…
The RBA’s New Age of Financial Tyranny Begins: Part Two
Find out below the scary prospect of a future filled with CBDCs, why investors need to understand the risks of government control over your money, how US regulators are launching the latest salvo against the crypto movement, and why a small investment in a decentralised currency could be the best decision you ever make…