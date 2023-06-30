Closing Bell — Why You’re about to See a Reversal in the US Market
In today’s Closing Bell video, I have a close look at the latest Commitment of Traders data in the S&P 500 to show you how market positioning is changing as the rally continues. I reckon we will see a reversal fairly soon…
As I watch US two-year bond yields racing back towards 5% again, you could be forgiven for asking how US stocks continue to rally.
The longer short-term rates stay up near 5%, the higher the chance we’re going to see something break. US commercial real estate is my bet, but in the end, it could be something out of left field.
As I watch US two-year bond yields racing back towards 5% again, you could be forgiven for asking how US stocks continue to rally.
The longer short-term rates stay up near 5%, the higher the chance we’re going to see something break. US commercial real estate is my bet, but in the end, it could be something out of left field.
In today’s Closing Bell video, I have a close look at the latest Commitment of Traders data in the S&P 500 to show you how market positioning is changing as the rally continues.
The dealers are closing long positions and adding to short positions. Leveraged funds are running away from the large short position they have been carrying, and other market players have been short covering as well.
Such moves provide a short-term boost to the market (as shorts are ‘covered’, trades must buy back their positions). That makes me suspicious of the rally.
Moreover, the S&P 500 is rallying into large overhead resistance, so I reckon we will see a reversal fairly soon.
But that reversal hasn’t happened yet, and the weekly trend is up.
Until we see the selling emerge, I have to remain technically bullish on the S&P 500 in the short term.
The ASX 200, on the other hand, remains bearish on my charts. We need to see a strong rally to change that view.
I don’t think there are many traders out there with a high level of conviction about what comes next. Two years of sideways motion in the ASX 200 means that it is incredibly hard to predict which way it will break.
But with central bankers still pushing rates higher and growth starting to slow, investors need to remain aware of the risks and focus on capital preservation.
Until next week,
Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend
Related Articles
Aussie Stocks Cop a Beating
The great bulk of time as a trader is spent scratching your head and thinking about what may be coming next, like everyone else. But there are certain times when moons align, and the crystal ball starts to clear up a little and gives you a hint that a sharp move may be around the corner. Now is one of those times. In today’s Closing Bell video, I give you a detailed look at the current set up…
Closing Bell — S&P 500 Breaks Out of Deadlock
In today’s Closing Bell video, I discuss the markets being at a stalemate and just how the S&P 500 may break free of it…
Closing Bell — Aussie Banks Have Further to Fall
No wonder markets have been flatlining for two years when the smartest guys in the room are scratching their heads wondering what on Earth will come next. Watch the Closing Bell video to see how my trading model is telling me to tread carefully…
Closing Bell — A US Stock to Add to the Bottom Drawer
In today’s Closing Bell video, I discuss a US-based stock that I reckon is worth your consideration. So, if you want to know the name of the stock that looks like it’s turning a corner and could have a huge future, read on…
Closing Bell — AI Revolution Explodes
The AI Revolution is gathering steam, but US stocks are yet to react in a noticeable way. In today’s Closing Bell video, I show you the state of play in US two-year bonds, the Nasdaq, the US dollar index, gold, copper, the S&P 500, and the ASX 200 to see what this means for investors…
Closing Bell — Stocks Climb the Wall of Worry
We’re finally starting to see a bit of movement in the markets with tech stocks in the US leading the charge higher. Watch the Closing Bell video to get my latest analysis of the S&P 500.