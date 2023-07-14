Closing Bell — Time to Hedge Stocks with Bonds
Things are starting to heat up…bonds are rallying hard, and stocks continue to rally in the current high interest rate environment…inflation is coming off the boil rapidly…and more…
It looks like we’re finally starting to see some signs of life in the markets after a long, drawn-out period of treading water.
The CPI and PPI figures released in the US this week have shown that inflation is coming off the boil rapidly.
Bonds are rallying hard. The US Dollar Index is nosediving, and commodities are jumping as a result.
Stocks are continuing to rally in the face of high interest rates and slowing growth, which remains a conundrum.
The big question that needs to be answered is whether the peak in rates will be enough to inspire another big leg higher in stocks from here…or whether growth is about to surprise to the downside and kneecap the rally.
Regardless of the path of stocks from here, I reckon bonds will rally and yields will fall.
So it’s a good time to add some bond exposure as a hedge on stocks.
It’s been two years since the all-time high was created in the ASX 200. When you look at past market peaks that have seen multiple year corrections, it’s usually a great time to be buying stocks two years after the peak.
That fact is at the top of my mind despite the fact we still have headwinds to navigate as rates remain at levels that could cause something to break.
Most fund managers remain underweight stocks due to the bearish conditions, so the rally we’re seeing now could just be short covering and forced buying by fund managers chasing stocks higher.
The next results season will be an important one to watch. Is growth slowing enough to hurt earnings and are high rates starting to pinch margins?
Who knows, but things are starting to heat up, which is great after battling through such a boring time in the markets for so long.
In today’s Closing Bell video, I have a look at US two-year bonds, the S&P 500, the US Dollar Index, and gold.
Until next week,
Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend
|
Related Articles
What’s Not Priced In #7: Market’s Asleep to Jaws of Death?
Today we have something a little different…a wrap up of the latest episode of the What’s Not Priced In podcast. This week, Greg and Kiryll struggled to find the right analogy to explain the bullish sentiment over in the US. They then had a great discussion on whether the mega-cap tech stocks have any parallels to the Nifty Fifty growth stocks of the 1970s. They then turned to Australia, discussing the more grounded sentiment of Aussie investors, the weakening Aussie dollar and the outlook for key commodities like copper and iron ore as China’s economic recovery continues to disappoint. They also wrap up with their stock for the week. Tune in below…
Closing Bell — Why You’re about to See a Reversal in the US Market
In today’s Closing Bell video, I have a close look at the latest Commitment of Traders data in the S&P 500 to show you how market positioning is changing as the rally continues. I reckon we will see a reversal fairly soon…
Aussie Stocks Cop a Beating
The great bulk of time as a trader is spent scratching your head and thinking about what may be coming next, like everyone else. But there are certain times when moons align, and the crystal ball starts to clear up a little and gives you a hint that a sharp move may be around the corner. Now is one of those times. In today’s Closing Bell video, I give you a detailed look at the current set up…
Closing Bell — S&P 500 Breaks Out of Deadlock
In today’s Closing Bell video, I discuss the markets being at a stalemate and just how the S&P 500 may break free of it…
Closing Bell — Aussie Banks Have Further to Fall
No wonder markets have been flatlining for two years when the smartest guys in the room are scratching their heads wondering what on Earth will come next. Watch the Closing Bell video to see how my trading model is telling me to tread carefully…
Closing Bell — A US Stock to Add to the Bottom Drawer
In today’s Closing Bell video, I discuss a US-based stock that I reckon is worth your consideration. So, if you want to know the name of the stock that looks like it’s turning a corner and could have a huge future, read on…