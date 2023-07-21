What’s Not Priced In #9: Look Out! Aussie Stocks AREN’T Cheap

In this week’s episode, I talk to Katana Asset Management Portfolio Manager Romano Sala Tenna. Katana has generated long term outperformance (resulting in significant compounding effects) and is currenting sitting on a 35% cash weighting.

In this week’s episode, Greg talks to Katana Asset Management Portfolio Manager Romano Sala Tenna.

Katana has generated long-term outperformance (resulting in significant compounding effects) and is currently sitting on a 35% cash weighting.

He explains why they are cautious on the market right now and what it would take to put that cash to work.

As well as discussing the current state and outlook for markets both here and in the US, Greg and Romano discuss the process behind the fund’s long-term outperformance, and touch on the investor mindset and emotional awareness.

Romano then gives us his take on ‘what’s not priced in’ right now.

Finally, they finish on the concept of suffering…and why you should not only accept it, but learn from it…

