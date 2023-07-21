What’s Not Priced In #9: Look Out! Aussie Stocks AREN’T Cheap
In this week’s episode, I talk to Katana Asset Management Portfolio Manager Romano Sala Tenna. Katana has generated long term outperformance (resulting in significant compounding effects) and is currenting sitting on a 35% cash weighting.
Dear Reader,
We have something a little different for you in this week’s What’s Not Priced In.
A special guest filled my spot on the podcast this time around.
In this week’s episode, Greg talks to Katana Asset Management Portfolio Manager Romano Sala Tenna.
Katana has generated long-term outperformance (resulting in significant compounding effects) and is currently sitting on a 35% cash weighting.
He explains why they are cautious on the market right now and what it would take to put that cash to work.
As well as discussing the current state and outlook for markets both here and in the US, Greg and Romano discuss the process behind the fund’s long-term outperformance, and touch on the investor mindset and emotional awareness.
Romano then gives us his take on ‘what’s not priced in’ right now.
Finally, they finish on the concept of suffering…and why you should not only accept it, but learn from it…
We hope you enjoy this week’s episode and our special guest.
Regards,
Kiryll Prakapenka,
Editor, Money Morning
Related Articles
What’s Not Priced In #8: CPI Head Fake
This episode, we pondered the implications of the positive inflation data in the US. The key question is, is the cause behind the disinflation falling aggregate demand or normalising supply?
What’s Not Priced In #7: Market’s Asleep to Jaws of Death?
Today we have something a little different…a wrap up of the latest episode of the What’s Not Priced In podcast. This week, Greg and Kiryll struggled to find the right analogy to explain the bullish sentiment over in the US. They then had a great discussion on whether the mega-cap tech stocks have any parallels to the Nifty Fifty growth stocks of the 1970s. They then turned to Australia, discussing the more grounded sentiment of Aussie investors, the weakening Aussie dollar and the outlook for key commodities like copper and iron ore as China’s economic recovery continues to disappoint. They also wrap up with their stock for the week. Tune in below…
What’s Not Priced In #5: ASX Correction, Market Liquidity, Rate Cycle Lessons
Yesterday, the ASX 200 fell a whole 1.6%. No sector was spared, especially not the tech sector. As I’m writing this piece nearing midday, the benchmark index is down a further 1%. With the Aussie market correcting, are investors twigging on to the lagging impact of rising rates?
What’s Not Priced In #4: Extreme Greed, Aussie Mortgage Cliff, Neglected REITs
Sometimes, to figure out what’s not priced in, you must identify what already is. With that in mind, this week Greg and I unpacked the latest Fed decision and surprising moves in the US stock market.
What’s Not Priced In EP3: Recession, Rate Hikes, Aussie Banks
The Reserve Bank’s historically rapid hiking cycle risks breaking things as the Aussie yield curve inverts. Ominous labour productivity numbers spell gloom for the unemployment rate. Spotlight on Qantas and Seek. And does Commonwealth Bank warrant its premium?
What’s Not Priced In: Commodities, China, ASX Coal Stocks
Bond market saying Aussie economy heading towards recession. The resolution of the debt ceiling impasse may lead to a liquidity crunch. Bob Farrell’s seventh rule of investing and the tech rally. Are markets wrong on China? And are coal stocks good value or value traps?