JB Hi-Fi Sales and Earnings Drop But Shows Resilience

JB Hi-Fi reported record sales of $9.63 billion for the 2022–23 financial year but lower profits as the retail sector faces lower consumer spending and uncertainty as interest rates sting costs and households budgets.

Australian electronics and appliances retailer JB Hi-Fi [ASX:JBH] reported its financial results for FY23, revealing a mixed picture of performance.

Despite achieving a 4.3% jump in revenue last year, reaching a record $9.63 billion — surpassing some estimates — the company faced falling annual earnings and profits.

Shares of the retail giant were up by 1.63% this morning, trading at $47.98 per share, as shareholders were pleasantly surprised by the report.

Retail earnings have been down in the latest reporting season, and investors have been trading on expectation-breaking results rather than stellar performance as consumer spending remains muted.

JBH has seen its share price recover from the lows seen at the end of last year, with its share price up 14.37% in the year to date.

Source: TradingView

JB-HIFI earnings report

Australia’s largest home entertainment retailer, JB Hi-Fi, released its FY23 earnings report today, showing net profits fell by 3.7% to $524 million, but better than analysts’ expectations of $505 million.

While the revenue growth appeared robust, a closer look at the financial data showed a decline in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by 3.2%, amounting to $769 million.

JB Hi-Fi CEO Terry Smart addressed the financial results with candour, acknowledging the challenging sales during July and stressing the competitive advantage of their scale to offer low prices.

Mr Smart said:

‘With the heightened uncertainty in the retail environment, both our brands remain well positioned to leverage their low-price market position as shoppers look to maximise value from their purchases. As we have continued to demonstrate, we will adapt and respond to the changing retail conditions to ensure we remain the number one destination for shoppers and grow our market share.’

The company’s July performance starkly contrasted the rest of the year, with a 1.8% decline in total sales and a significant 2.9% fall in comparable sales growth compared to a year earlier.

Terry Smart maintained that the lower July sales were in line with expectations, given the prevailing uncertainty in the retail landscape.

JBH has a market cap of $5.6 billion and is expanding its operations into rural Australia while competing for market share in New Zealand.

Surprisingly, online sales faced a considerable setback, plummeting by 20.9% to $940 million as customers favoured in-store shopping.

The company also announced the appointment of a new director to the board.

Christy Boyce has been appointed as a non-executive director and will come into the role with more than 25 years of advisory and retail experience.

The final franked dividend due 8 September is down 38 cents per share to $1.15. The total dividend for the year will be $3.12 per share.

Outlook for JB Hi-Fi

The company’s performance was a mix of contrasting trends. Still, it did show the company has some resilience to a tougher retail environment as shoppers favour lower-priced items over premier entertainment goods.

The company’s cost management strategy was crucial in maintaining a competitive edge in the market.

Despite facing higher costs, JB Hi-Fi managed to sustain its competitive advantage by focusing on productivity, minimising unnecessary expenses, and leveraging its scale.

This scale will keep JBH sound in these volatile trading conditions, as new market entrants and traditional competitors will struggle to match its low-cost operating model.

As the retail sector faces headwinds, JB Hi-Fi’s financial results underscore the need for adaptability.

Source: ABS

Household spending remains low and has shifted in unexpected ways for the sector.

The significant drop in online sales across many major retailers is a good example of this.

Customers’ return to in-store shopping after the pandemic has surprised retailers who over-invested in their websites and online stores.

With 216 JB Hi-Fi stores and 106 The Good Guys stores, the retailer’s physical presence continues to play a big role in its strategy and success.

The company’s ability to navigate changing circumstances while maintaining a customer-centric approach will likely play a pivotal role in shaping its future performance and market standing.

Retail investors will need to find more than growth stocks in turbulent markets.

In uncertain times, defensive positions often mean looking for companies that will weather the storm and provide dividends.

Finding dividends that are worth your time

The market has challenged investors for the past year — many are running for cover.

Intelligent investors are focusing on quality stocks that can provide safety and pay dividends.

But mindlessly buying high dividend-payers could be a fruitless move beyond the short term.

That’s why our investing expert and Editorial Director, Greg Canavan, has spent his time finding the perfect mix.

He calls it the Royal Dividend Portfolio, and it’s the sweet spot between growth and dividends.

If you think you’re overexposed or simply too defensive, consider making a smart play.

Click here to learn more about what that looks like.

Regards,

Charles Ormond,

For Money Morning