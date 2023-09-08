Closing Bell — September Sell-off on the Cards

In today’s Closing Bell video, I thought it would be a good idea to recap the set up in the S&P 500 and ASX 200 so you could see that the path of least resistance right now is down.

The holiday season in the Northern Hemisphere is wrapping up so markets could be ready to start moving again.

September is well known for its propensity to see large corrections and we’re already seeing signs of weakness.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The holiday season in the Northern Hemisphere is wrapping up so markets could be ready to start moving again.

September is well known for its propensity to see large corrections and we’re already seeing signs of weakness.

In today’s Closing Bell video, I thought it would be a good idea to recap the set up in the S&P 500 and ASX 200 so you could see that the path of least resistance right now is down.

It’s a brave analyst that says they have a high level of confidence about what’s around the corner because a couple of years of going nowhere fast makes predictions difficult.

But markets don’t stand still forever and the longer they stand still the bigger the subsequent move. It’s like shaking up a coke bottle. Once the lid is taken off, things can get messy.

Who knows, as Window 24 suggests, once this sell-off occurs the updraft could set in…

Until next week,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Money Weekend