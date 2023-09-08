By Fat Tail Investment Research

Closing Bell — September Sell-off on the Cards

By ,

In today’s Closing Bell video, I thought it would be a good idea to recap the set up in the S&P 500 and ASX 200 so you could see that the path of least resistance right now is down.

The holiday season in the Northern Hemisphere is wrapping up so markets could be ready to start moving again.

September is well known for its propensity to see large corrections and we’re already seeing signs of weakness.

It’s a brave analyst that says they have a high level of confidence about what’s around the corner because a couple of years of going nowhere fast makes predictions difficult.

But markets don’t stand still forever and the longer they stand still the bigger the subsequent move. It’s like shaking up a coke bottle. Once the lid is taken off, things can get messy.

Who knows, as Window 24 suggests, once this sell-off occurs the updraft could set in…

Until next week,

Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances. Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

About Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is the Editor of Retirement Trader and contributing Editor at Money Morning. He was one of five, from 5,000 applicants, chosen for a graduate position with the Swiss Banking Corporation — now part of banking giant UBS. The bosses quickly cottoned on to his potential and pushed him up…

