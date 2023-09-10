Nuclear: The Only Sound Energy Future – Interview with Rob Parker
Greg Canavan has been looking into the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to renewables from both an economic and political perspective.
The transition – Net Zero – is blindly accepted as inevitable, but there are few discussions around what it actually means for Australians…and whether it makes sense or is even possible to shift to a 100% renewables economy.
In this video — a bonus episode of our podcast series What’s Not Priced In — Greg talks to Rob Parker, founder of Nuclear for Climate Australia. Rob uses the example of Ontario, Canada, as a model for Australia. The province has significant nuclear energy, no coal, and lower retail electricity costs than Australia.
It’s an enlightening conversation and one you certainly won’t hear in the mainstream media.
Check it out below…
