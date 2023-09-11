The Political Fallacy of Net Zero – Interview with Cory Bernardi
Greg Canavan has been looking into the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to renewables from both an economic and political perspective.
He has previously spoken to Rob Parker of Nuclear for Climate Australia, who explains how nuclear is likely the most efficient form of alternative energy.
In this video — another bonus episode of our podcast What’s Not Priced In — Greg talks to former Liberal Senator and founder of the Australian Conservative party, Cory Bernardi.
Cory has been a strident critic of the energy transition, seeing it as a global movement driven by Marxists, aided and abetted by what he calls a ‘spineless and leaderless’ political class.
In short, Cory says that the climate catastrophe scare tactics are more about fear and control, rather than anything else. It’s a compelling take on this controversial topic, and one that won’t see the light of day in mainstream media circles.
Check it out below…
