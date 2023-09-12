The Irony of Net Zero…More Costly, More Energy-Intensive – Interview with Ian Plimer
Greg Canavan has been looking into the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to renewables from both an economic and political perspective. He’s interviewed a number of people who are sceptical of this transition — including Rob Parker of Nuclear for Climate Australia, and former Liberal Senator and founder of the Australian Conservative party, Cory Bernardi. In this video, Greg interviews Professor Ian Plimer.
Ian is Australia’s pre-eminent geologist who has long been a critic of climate alarmism. To help counter the fear and emotional arguments, he has just published The Little Green Book trilogy, for ‘ankle biters’, ‘teens’, and ‘twenties and wrinklies’.
Greg agrees the climate debate is so one-sided in the mainstream media. Everyone is terrified of questioning the narrative for fear of being ‘cancelled’.
Here at Fat Tail, we are simply trying to get to the truth of the matter. And you generally only get there by asking tough questions.
Check out the interview below…
Related Articles
The Debate Over the Cost of Renewable Energy
The Department of Industry, Science and Resources thinks Australia is ‘set to become a renewable energy superpower’. Our ‘vast coastline’ and ‘clear skies’ are ideal for solar and wind. These natural endowments mean Australia has the ‘second-highest potential for solar power production in the world’. All this is great. But how much of that potential should Australia realise? And how quickly? Will it be worth it?
The Political Fallacy of Net Zero – Interview with Cory Bernardi
Greg Canavan has been looking into the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to renewables from both an economic and political perspective.
Red Flags on Energy
In today’s Money Morning, find out why my own position on renewable energy has shifted. It’s fast becoming apparent to me that the renewable energy transition has some gaping holes in it. What’s worse, no one seems to be too keen on addressing them, preferring to shout down or demonise any pushback. Read on for the full story. PLUS — we share a special, enlightening interview on this energy transition that you won’t want to miss…
Nuclear: The Only Sound Energy Future – Interview with Rob Parker
Greg Canavan has been looking into the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to renewables from both an economic and political perspective.
Oil Prices Climb Higher as the Fight for Our Energy Future Intensifies
Oil prices hit new high for the year…why ongoing cuts from OPEC are primarily pushing up the cost of vital energy…how conflicting views of our energy future are stifling investment in new fossil fuel projects…and why investors should be looking at reliable energy companies for solid investment opportunities…
Energy Transition Debate: All Heat and No Light?
In today’s Money Morning…the debate over the energy transition seems to boil down to a massive cost-benefit analysis…are the benefits of renewable energy enough to offset fossil fuel divestment?…money talks…and more…