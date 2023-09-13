Net Zero…Are We Being Lied To? – Interview with Aiden Morrison
In recent weeks, Greg Canavan has been looking at the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to Net Zero from both an economic and political perspective. Today, Greg Interviews Professor Ian Plimer, a geologist and climate alarmism critic.
‘Minister for Climate Change’, Chris Bowen constantly tells us that wind and solar are the cheapest forms of energy, while nuclear (the most efficient form of energy known to humanity) is too expensive.
But such claims — according to Rob Parker of Nuclear for Climate Australia, former Liberal Senator and founder of the Australian Conservative party, Cory Bernardi, and Professor Ian Plimer, a geologist and climate alarmism critic — don’t pass the smell test. Or the pub test.
Is it an honest mistake? Or are you being lied to?
If you’re sceptical of claims like this but don’t exactly know how to articulate why — make sure you watch Greg’s interview below with data scientist Aiden Morrison.
Aiden’s data-sleuthing has revealed some serious flaws in both the CSIRO’s Gencost report (the basis for Bowen’s claims) and AEMO’s ‘Integrated System Plan’. If he’s right, then what is happening with Australia’s energy transition is truly shocking.
Check it out below…
