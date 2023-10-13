Closing Bell — Preserve Capital Until the Tide Turns
The constant selling pressure of the last few years has already crashed the price of many stocks, but still the selling pressure remains. My one piece of comfort to give you is that at this point, there’s only one thing you need to be paying close attention to…
I don’t know about you, but I have had about enough of the current state of markets.
The constant selling pressure of the last few years has already crashed the price of many stocks, but still the selling pressure remains.
Until interest rates turn the corner, we can expect to see more bloodletting.
Fundamental values go out the window when the market is in the grip of a period like this. I haven’t seen it this bad in many years, if ever.
Projects that are still trying to source financing are being hit for six. It doesn’t matter how much money they are expected to make if their project never gets up and running.
The market is becoming sceptical that they can get financing at all and even if they could, the rate would be so high the project may not be feasible.
I can understand if looking through what is a monetary phenomenon and focusing on long-term opportunities is getting extremely hard to do.
Traders and investors are trapped in bad positions and each day another group of investors hits the sell button to end the pain.
This is a clear illustration of why so few people buy stocks near the low…because at the low, it feels like the world is going to end.
My one piece of comfort to give you is that at this point, there’s only one thing you need to be paying close attention to…
All eyes should be on the US yield curve.
The tide will turn once the market is convinced that rates have reached the peak of this cycle and will start coming down.
The U-turn in stock prices could be incredibly sharp when that happens, and you don’t want to miss the boat because you are still nursing your wounds from the bear market.
While I am also feeling the weight of the past few years…having survived many bear markets and prospered on the other side, I am watching and waiting.
In today’s Closing Bell video I have a look at the S&P 500, gold, and ASX 200 to give you a snapshot of where markets are sitting.
Regards,
Murray Dawes,
Editor, Money Weekend
|
Related Articles
Closing Bell — How High Can Rates Go?
We don’t know how high US 10-year bond yields have to go before the economy cries uncle, but it can’t be that far off. Check out the Closing Bell video above where I set out all the key levels to watch going forward and show you different scenarios that could play out.
Closing Bell: Stocks Can’t Ignore Bonds Forever
Stocks have actually held up remarkably well in the face of a weak bond market, but I’m not sure they can ignore the situation for much longer. In today’s Closing Bell video I show you a long-term chart of the US 10-year bond yield so you can see how rapidly rates are rising and the fact that the current move higher has broken a multi-decade downtrend in yields. Enjoy…
Closing Bell — As Investors Panic, Sharpen Your Pencils
After two years of steady selling pressure in the mid-, small- and microcap space, I reckon we are entering the final capitulation phase where punch drunk investors sell stocks at any price just to get out and end the pain. Check out the Closing Bell video above where I show you why I think the S&P 500 could be close to a 9% fall and where the ASX 200 would drop to if that happens… and explain why another wave down will take prices into a major buy zone.
Closing Bell — Meltdowns and Melt-ups
In today’s Closing Bell video, I show you a bunch of stocks that are a shadow of their former selves. It is getting to the point where astute investors should be starting to lick their lips knowing that they will be able to pick up these companies for pennies on the dollar. The graphite and lithium stories aren’t dead. Decades of increasing demand are still coming down the pike. And uranium is still tracking well. This is where you look for opportunity…
Closing Bell — September Sell-off on the Cards
In today’s Closing Bell video, I thought it would be a good idea to recap the set up in the S&P 500 and ASX 200 so you could see that the path of least resistance right now is down.
Closing Bell — The Calm before the Storm at Jackson Hole
In today’s Money Weekend…the current set up in the US Dollar Index, US 10-year bonds, gold, and the S&P 500…a tricky situation for the central bankers to navigate…and more…