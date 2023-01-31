ASX News Live | ASX Rises; Wall Street Firms Bets Fed Will Moderate Rate Hikes

RBA’s Head of Economic Analysis: we think inflation peaked at the end of 2022

In her opening statement to the Senate Select Committee on the Cost of Living, Reserve Bank of Australia’s Marion Kohler said inflation has likely peaked at the end of 2022 at around 8%.

The central bank thinks inflation will ease ‘over the course of this year’.

Kohler also addressed the rising cost of living, which for employee households is outpacing CPI due to much higher mortgage interest charges.

Kohler admitted living costs in Australia have ‘increased significantly’. This has been exacerbated by declining real incomes: