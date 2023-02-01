ASX News Live | ASX To Rise; Fed Raises Rates 25bp But Warns More to Come

James Cooper: growing nationalism is a threat to future critical metal supplies

Don’t be mistaken; as a commodity investor, selecting the correct location for investment is just as important as finding the right project.

Geopolitical risk is on the rise for resource investors.

Changes to a country’s constitution opening the door for nationalisation, rioting, political instability, and punitive taxes are just some of the challenges faced by international mining operators.

That includes Australian-based producers ‘diversifying’ into these increasingly unstable regions.

Geopolitics is a key aspect to consider as an investor, but very few are paying attention to this important issue.

You see, mining is unique as an investment class.

With an asset (ore body) sitting somewhere between 100 and 500 metres below the surface, miners can’t pick up their business and shift it to a different state or country when conditions change.

Resource companies are stuck wherever the mineralised rocks occur…that includes regions with political uncertainty, civil unrest, or countries with a history of suddenly changing mining laws or royalty taxes.

But there’s a big problem in the industry RIGHT NOW…geopolitical instability is brewing across the globe.

According to the major US-based fund manager BlackRock, geopolitical instability spiked sharply in 2022.

In its December 2022 report, it identified major issues stemming from war and trade tensions:

‘A new geopolitical world order is coming into view. The Ukraine war and escalating U.S.-China competition have deepened fragmentation. Our BlackRock Geopolitical Risk Indicator hit a high amid increased market attention to U.S.-China relations, emerging market risks, political upheaval in the UK and the Ukraine war.’

The international fund manager has its own model for calculating the level of risk…the global BlackRock Geopolitical Risk Indicator (BGRI).

As the chart shows below, the Indicator hit an all-time high in 2022:

Source: Blackrock Investment Institute

Global insecurity breeds protectionism, and that’s having a major influence on metal supplies RIGHT NOW.

Just look at the recent events taking place at the Cobre mine in Panama.

Hailed as one of the best copper mines to enter production within the last 10 years, this large, relatively high-grade porphyry deposit was the flagship operation for the Canadian producer First Quantum Minerals [TSE:FM].

Development got off to a solid start…the Panamanian Government supported the company throughout its early years of production, keeping royalties relatively low at around 2% per annum.

For First Quantum, the stage was set for a strong long-term partnership…

But with analyst signalling looming supply deficits for copper, the Panamanian Government rapidly changed tact.

With the potential for higher copper prices in the years ahead, leaders were eager to secure a MUCH larger slice of the mine’s mineral rich pie…a whopping 20% of revenue, no less!

Battle lines were drawn…First Quantum refused to accept the new demands, and the government reacted with a shutdown of the Cobre operation.

But with the issue reaching a climax in December 2022, it was clear First Quantum had very few cards to play…with a hefty US$6 billion already poured into the project, the company couldn’t afford to walk away.

It was a case of accept the punitive tax or suffer the consequences of a prolonged shutdown.

The company chose the former; there was NO alternative.

The tax represented a ‘raw deal’ according to most analysts…

Importantly, it demonstrated the VERY REAL risk that international miners take when venturing into new frontiers.