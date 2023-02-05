ASX News Live | ASX Dips; Nick Scali Profit Jumps, Openpay Enters Receivership

Openpay’s path to profitability ends in receivership

Buy now, pay later fintech Openpay has called the receivers a week after reporting a record quarter, including a record quarterly total transaction volume of $126 million.

Last week, OPY’s chief executive Dion Appel said the December quarter showed the ‘enduring consumer demand for our differentiated offering.’

But that consumer demand is going to endure longer than Openpay.

The receivers are in. McGrathNicol are now in charge of Openpay’s assets, operations, and trading activity.

McGrathNicol said customers will no longer be able to use Openpay for new purchases but any outstanding balances must be repaid. How many of these outstanding balances will be repaid? What are the chances of a huge spike in bad debts on these news?

While Dion Appel provided commentary on Openpay’s differentiated product at last week’s quarterly, he issued no statement today.

Instead, McGrathNicol followed up its receivership announcement by noting the resignation of non-executive director Yaniv Meydan.

McLean Roche’s Grant Halverson told the Australian Financial Review Openpay’s receivership highlights a wider problem for the sector:

“This shows the frailty of the fintech model. You can’t run these businesses when interest rates go up. All these businesses run at a cashflow loss, the only reason they’ve been surviving – from Zip down – is by burning investor cash.”

$OPY in November 2022 set a goal to be profitable by June 2023. Less than 3 months later #Openpay entered receivership. #BNPL pic.twitter.com/HvvleD541s — Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) February 6, 2023

Openpay’s collapse casts a shadow on its peers. Can they survive where Openpay failed? Or will others follow?