ASX News Live | ASX Ponders RBA Decision; Microsoft Declares Search War

Two events have changed energy markets | Selva Freigedo

Every year, British Petroleum (BP) releases its BP Energy Outlook report…and it’s a must-read.

As you may remember, in their 2020 report, BP famously declared that we could have passed ‘peak oil’.

In their recent report, they’ve updated their future scenarios to include the impact of two large events in energy markets last year: the Russia-Ukraine war and the US’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

We’ve talked plenty about the IRA here. In my view, it’s one of the most significant events for the energy transition.

It’s a big deal that the US is looking to bring in clean tech manufacturing closer to home. But as mentioned, the IRA is causing some concern in Europe in that it will shift manufacturing capacity into the US.

But back to BP.

As they wrote in their report:

‘The role of hydrocarbons diminishes as the world transitions to lower carbon energy sources. The share of fossil fuels in primary energy declines from around 80% in 2019 to between 55-20% by 2050. ‘The total consumption of fossil fuels declines in all three scenarios over the outlook. This would be the first time in modern history that there has been a sustained fall in the demand for any fossil fuel. ‘Renewables expand rapidly over the outlook, offsetting the declining role of fossil fuels. The share of renewables in global primary energy increases from around 10% in 2019 to between 35-65% by 2050, driven by the improved cost competitiveness of renewables, together with the increasing prevalence of policies encouraging a shift to low-carbon energy. In all three scenarios, the pace at which renewable energy penetrates the global energy system is quicker than any previous fuel in history.’

In particular, BP sees oil demand ‘plateauing’ in the next decade and then going into decline as less cars on the road are fuelled by oil:

Source: BP Energy Outlook

Remember, this is big oil talking. That they’re even saying this should give some pause for thought.

So, while things may be looking uncertain out there, there’s a big opportunity here…