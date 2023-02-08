ASX News Live | ASX to Fall as Markets Mull Over Rate Rises, Alphabet Sinks on BardAI Hitch
Megaport rises sharply than falls just as fast on half-year results
Telco stock Megaport (ASX:MP1) — the ‘most exciting tech adventure of this decade‘ — is currently down over 5% after jumping as much as 7% at the open on Thursday.
This intraday volatility is certainly an adventure of sorts, as investors digested Megaport’s half-year results.
The stock is down 55% over the past 12 months and fell sharply last week on the release of its 2Q23 update.
Today, Megaport’s released half-yearly showed revenue rose 27% to $47.4 million while net loss after tax shrank 37% to $9.2 million. Megaport also stemmed its free cash flow losses. Negative free cash flow improved from $28.8 million to $13.7 million YoY.
Megaport saw its cash and cash equivalents fall to $39.2 million at the end of the period.
On a key metrics basis, the half-year performance is solid YoY. But the performance from half to half highlights a slowdown in enabled data centres, cloud onramps, customers, and ports.
Source: Megaport
#MP1 is down 5% on its 1H23 results.
While #Megaport stemmed losses, it continued to burn cash.
Cash & cash equivalents at the end of 1H23 shrank to $39.2m from $76.0m YoY. #ASX #ausbiz pic.twitter.com/9RXvthSjP8
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) February 9, 2023
US stocks still look historically pricey
Robert Shiller is a Nobel-winning economist who popularised what’s now called the Shiller Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings (CAPE) ratio.
The CAPE ratio divides the US benchmark S&P 500 index’s current price by the 10-year moving average of inflation-adjusted earnings.
Using the CAPE ratio and a trust in mean reversion, investors can see the likely direction of the market.
A higher CAPE ratio could reflect lower returns over the next decade and a lower CAPE ratio could reflect higher returns over the next decade as the ratio regresses to the mean.
The current CAPE ratio is an elevated 29x. Well down on a year ago, but still historically high. The median CAPE ratio is about 16.
Source: Multpl.com
Just a reality check on buying the S&P at these levels for anything more a 'trade'. Shiller Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings (CAPE) valuations are still at 29x… If you are 'buying the dip' or buying 'Stocks for the Long Run' then time is not on your side at these valuations pic.twitter.com/dY76uo6X03
— Ian Harnett (@IanRHarnett) February 2, 2023
Uber rises after revenue growth but continues to burn cash
Uber was the poster child for the aggressive growth company who relegated profitability to the back burner.
Market share and mindshare — that’s all that mattered.
Until things like free cash flow became cool again.
In May 2022, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi messaged staff saying the market is shifting and ‘we need to show [investors] the money:’
We have made a ton of progress in terms of profitability, setting a target for $5 billion in Adjusted EBITDA in 2024, but the goalposts have changed. Now it’s about free cash flow. We can (and should) get there fast.
Their questions run the gamut from, “Has anyone other than you made money in on-demand transport?” to “Ridesharing has been around for awhile, why isn’t anyone else profitable?” They see how big the TAM is, they just don’t understand how that translates into significant profits and free cash flow. We have to show them.
Is Uber finally starting to show investors it can translate its massive TAM into profits?
Uber’s 4Q22 revenue grew 49% YoY to US$8.6 billion leading to net income of US$595 million. The ride-hailing and delivery business grew its incremental margin to 10%.
Khosrowshahi told shareholders:
“We ended 2022 with our strongest quarter ever, with robust demand and record margins. Our global scale and unique platform advantages position us well to accelerate this momentum into 2023.”
But not all were taking the bait.
FT’s Lex column noted after the results release:
“Investors in Uber want to know whether the core business of rides and food delivery can be profitable on a sustainable basis. Uber says non-GAAP metrics allow for more transparency. But the huge variation between adjusted ebitda and net income creates confusion. There is no standard definition of adjusted ebitda either, making it hard to compare one company with another.”
4Q22 free cash flow (as defined by Uber) was a negative US$303 million, up from a negative US$187 million the previous year. That said, free cash flow (as defined by Uber) was positive over the 12 months to December 2022, coming in at US$390 million. A huge improvement on negative free cash flow of US$743 million in the twelve months to December 2021.
Yet the actual, unadjusted free cash flow tells a different story.
If we look at Uber’s actual statement of cash flows, we see that free cash flow for the 12 months to December 2022 was negative US$995 million. Cash and cash equivalents fell by US$1.1 billion in the year.
12 months to December 2022 net decrease in cash & cash equivalents — US$1.1 billion. pic.twitter.com/gncqhCJP7Y
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) February 8, 2023
Alphabet’s BardAI $100 billion dollar hiccup
Alphabet — parent of Google (is this elaboration as tedious to read as it is to type out?) — fell 8% overnight. Its ChatGPT rival, BardAI, inputted a factual error … on debut.
If your AI product is spotted to have errors during a promotional unveiling video, you’ve at least got some PR problems. Especially when your rival’s AI product is signing up users at a historic pace.
A video demo of BardAI’s capabilities showed Bard (I like Bart or Burt better) answering a question about new discoveries assisted by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Bard said the telescope ‘took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our own solar system’.
Wow, I didn’t know that. That’s pretty cool, thanks, Burt.
Except Bard was wrong, and astronomers were incensed.
On its website, NASA says the first image of an exoplanet was taken in 2004 by a different telescope.
That’s the exoplanet below.
Source: NASA
Here’s how NASA described it:
“This composite image shows an exoplanet (the red spot on the lower left), orbiting the brown dwarf 2M1207 (centre). 2M1207b is the first exoplanet directly imaged and the first discovered orbiting a brown dwarf. It was imaged the first time by the VLT in 2004. Its planetary identity and characteristics were confirmed after one year of observations in 2005. 2M1207b is a Jupiter-like planet, 5 times more massive than Jupiter. It orbits the brown dwarf at a distance 55 times larger than the Earth to the Sun, nearly twice as far as Neptune is from the Sun. The system 2M1207 lies at a distance of 230 light-years, in the constellation of Hydra. The photo is based on three near-infrared exposures (in the H, K and L wavebands) with the NACO adaptive-optics facility at the 8.2-m VLT Yepun telescope at the ESO Paranal Observatory.”
Alphabet fell by the most in more than three months after a demonstration of its new AI chatbot, Bard, sparked some concerns.
Bloomberg's @EdLudlow reports with more details https://t.co/WhcD3cA5AN pic.twitter.com/EBPjO5GEaG
— Bloomberg Technology (@technology) February 8, 2023
