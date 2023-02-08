ASX News Live | ASX to Fall as Markets Mull Over Rate Rises, Alphabet Sinks on BardAI Hitch

Megaport rises sharply than falls just as fast on half-year results

Telco stock Megaport (ASX:MP1) — the ‘most exciting tech adventure of this decade‘ — is currently down over 5% after jumping as much as 7% at the open on Thursday.

This intraday volatility is certainly an adventure of sorts, as investors digested Megaport’s half-year results.

The stock is down 55% over the past 12 months and fell sharply last week on the release of its 2Q23 update.

Today, Megaport’s released half-yearly showed revenue rose 27% to $47.4 million while net loss after tax shrank 37% to $9.2 million. Megaport also stemmed its free cash flow losses. Negative free cash flow improved from $28.8 million to $13.7 million YoY.

Megaport saw its cash and cash equivalents fall to $39.2 million at the end of the period.

On a key metrics basis, the half-year performance is solid YoY. But the performance from half to half highlights a slowdown in enabled data centres, cloud onramps, customers, and ports.

Source: Megaport