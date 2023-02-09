ASX News Live | ASX Down as 2023 Rally Takes a Breather

RBA: long-term inflation expectations ‘mostly remain’ consistent with target

What are your long-term inflation expectations?

Do you think Australian inflation is set to normalise in the medium-term? Or are you worried high inflation will remain sticky?

So far, measures of longer-term inflation remain close to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s inflation target.

However, the RBA was cautious, throwing in that these expectations ‘mostly remain’ in line with its target. Long-term inflation expectations of union officials, for instance, remain around 3.5% — the highest level since 2009.

The RBA stated:

“Inflation expectations can influence firms’ and households’ wage negotiations and price-setting behaviour. Firms across a broad range of industries report that higher headline inflation outcomes are contributing to higher wage expectations, though most firms citing inflation as a factor generally expect wages growth in the year ahead to be less than current headline inflation rates. This is in part because some of the recent strength in inflation is seen as temporary. Over recent months, firms in a number of industries, particularly market services, have reported that higher labour costs are contributing to price increases; for some of these firms, labour is the most significant component of their costs.”

