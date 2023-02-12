ASX News Live | ASX Down; RBA Governor In Hot Seat; JB Hi-Fi’s Bellwether Half-Yearly

Callum Newman: there’s good news out there if you look for it

Our editorial director Greg Canavan may think the Aussie consumer is cooked, but our small-caps guru Callum Newman still thinks there’s good news out there, if you look for it.

After all, it’s not a stock market but a market of stocks.

***

Put Wednesday down in your calendar as important.

That’s when Commonwealth Bank [ASX:CBA] tells us how many billions it’s raked in and how the average Aussie borrower is coping with life.

It’s going to be a ‘bumper’ profit, say analysts cited in the Australian Financial Review. Dividends could be 17% higher over the full financial year too.

The market knew this was coming a while back. That’s why the share price pushed up to new highs.

What investors can’t anticipate exactly is the current outlook.

The market will be keen for guidance on any rise in bad debts as higher interest rates really kick in.

I wonder if CBA will surprise everyone with how low loans in distress remain. Aussies are apparently doing everything except worrying about spending money.

We’ve seen ripping results from the retail sector. And check out this recent graph of car sales:

Source: CommSec

Such a chart is just not consistent with an impending recession…and neither is CBA trading around a record high.

I know. I know. All the mainstream press does is hammer us with how rising rates will wreck the economy and the housing market.

Beware: The market has now largely ‘discounted’ the rise in interest rates. It’s built into prices. That’s why 2022 was such a rough ride for a bit!

It’s where we go from here that matters.

What we want to see is inflationary pressure cooling off.

We’re getting that, in part, from coal all of a sudden.

See this report from Friday:

‘Newcastle coal futures tumbled 6 per cent overnight to US$225.50 per tonne amid reports that embattled coal developer Adani is offering discounted volumes. ‘Prices have halved from a record high around $US450 in September as Russia’s war in Ukraine fuelled a comeback for coal.’

That burnt Aussie coal producers on the ASX last week. Pun intended!

But it can’t be anything but good news for China and India, who still rely so much on coal power. What’s good for them is good for global growth.

That, in turn, may help discretionary spending feedback to Australia in other ways and industries, such as wine.

We’re not quite there yet, but there are reports that Chinese authorities are considering removing the punitive tariffs on Australian wine.

Point being: there’s good news out there if you look for it.