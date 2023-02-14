ASX News Live | CBA Profit Jumps; US Inflation Hotter Than Expected

US Fed officials — inflation stickier than many think

Following the release of the US CPI print, Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan delivered an address at Prairie View A&M University.

Her comments were very interesting … and telling about the direction of future interest rates.

Logan made the point that recent progress on inflation is nice but the real concern for monetary policy is whether the progress will continue. The lodestar for the US central bank and ours is 2% inflation:

“Now, there has been some progress on inflation in recent months. But the question for monetary policy is not whether there has been some progress, but rather whether the progress will continue. Will inflation return all the way to our 2 percent target, and will it sustainably remain there over time? “To answer those questions, I find it helpful to break down some of the components of inflation. “As it happens, for the last three months of 2022, headline PCE inflation slowed to an annualized rate of 2.1 percent. However, a good bit of that drop in inflation was due to falling prices of oil and other commodities. Energy prices, as measured by the PCE price index for energy goods and services, fell at a 16 percent annual rate over the last three months of 2022. But while it’s a relief to see lower prices at the gas pump, energy prices can’t keep falling at this rate forever. “Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, has historically been a better guide to where overall inflation will go in the future. And core PCE inflation was nearly 3 percent annualized for the last three months of 2022, which is significantly higher than the inflation rate the public is counting on us to deliver.”

Logan then pinpointed services inflation as the real villain of the inflation story. Goods inflation has come down with easing supply chain pressures. But since ‘supply chains can’t recover twice’, she doesn’t see the recent deflation in core goods as sustainable.

The real action will be in services.

The following excerpt from Logan’s address contained ample clues on the mindset of the US Fed: