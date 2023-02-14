ASX News Live | CBA Profit Jumps; US Inflation Hotter Than Expected
US Fed officials — inflation stickier than many think
Following the release of the US CPI print, Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan delivered an address at Prairie View A&M University.
Her comments were very interesting … and telling about the direction of future interest rates.
Logan made the point that recent progress on inflation is nice but the real concern for monetary policy is whether the progress will continue. The lodestar for the US central bank and ours is 2% inflation:
“Now, there has been some progress on inflation in recent months. But the question for monetary policy is not whether there has been some progress, but rather whether the progress will continue. Will inflation return all the way to our 2 percent target, and will it sustainably remain there over time?
“To answer those questions, I find it helpful to break down some of the components of inflation.
“As it happens, for the last three months of 2022, headline PCE inflation slowed to an annualized rate of 2.1 percent. However, a good bit of that drop in inflation was due to falling prices of oil and other commodities. Energy prices, as measured by the PCE price index for energy goods and services, fell at a 16 percent annual rate over the last three months of 2022. But while it’s a relief to see lower prices at the gas pump, energy prices can’t keep falling at this rate forever.
“Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, has historically been a better guide to where overall inflation will go in the future. And core PCE inflation was nearly 3 percent annualized for the last three months of 2022, which is significantly higher than the inflation rate the public is counting on us to deliver.”
Logan then pinpointed services inflation as the real villain of the inflation story. Goods inflation has come down with easing supply chain pressures. But since ‘supply chains can’t recover twice’, she doesn’t see the recent deflation in core goods as sustainable.
The real action will be in services.
The following excerpt from Logan’s address contained ample clues on the mindset of the US Fed:
“The larger concern is with services other than housing. Core services inflation excluding housing has been running in a range of 4 to 5 percent for close to two years, with little sign of improvement. You could say this is the core of the inflation problem.
“If core services inflation excluding housing remained in its current range, while other categories returned to their prepandemic pace, total inflation going forward would settle much closer to 3 percent than to our 2 percent goal. And depending on how the U.S. and world economies evolve, inflation could be even higher. For example, the Dallas Fed’s business contacts tell us that China’s rapid transition out of zero-COVID policies could drive up commodity prices this year by more than what most people currently expect.
“Broad-based and persistent services inflation is not the result of special circumstances like supply-chain disruptions that will eventually go away. Rather, I see it as a symptom of an overheated economy, particularly a tight labor market, which will have to be brought into better balance for the overall inflation rate to return sustainably to 2 percent.”
US inflation cools … but not as much as expected
The latest US CPI print has just dropped. It was almost as hotly anticipated as a Taylor Swift album.
And the CPI report didn’t disappoint in packing a punch.
US headline inflation rose at an annual rate of 6.4% in January, down from December’s 6.5%. However, wonks expected headline inflation to come in at 6.2%.
Core inflation — which jettisons volatile items like energy and food — rose at an annual rate of 5.6%, above the forecasted 5.7% and only slightly below the 5.7% rise in December.
Good morning!
Good morning, investors.
It’s a huge day on the markets.
US inflation data just dropped. And it was hotter than expected.
Markets are now pondering whether their bets on the terminal interest rates were too optimistic.
Locally, we’ve got a big day of earnings, headlined by the Commonwealth Bank. The CBA posted a record half-year profit of over $5 billion.
And RBA’s Philip Lowe is set to front the cameras today and cop a grilling from the Senate Economics Legislation Committee.