ASX News Live | NAB Posts $2.1b Profit; Super Retail Declares Record First Half Sales

NAB: customers ‘well placed to manage’

In its 1Q23 trading update, NAB (ASX:NAB) said most customers ‘look well placed to manage through this period’. This period, of course, refers to the current milieu of consumer pessimism and rising interest rates.

NAB chief executive Ross McEwan noted some NAB customers are set to struggle:

“The higher interest rate environment, resulting from central bank actions to curb inflation, has benefitted our revenue this period. But this is also causing economic growth and house prices to soften, and loan repayments to increase. We know these changing circumstances, combined with cost of living pressures, will create difficulties for some of our customers, and we have a range of options available for those needing support. Overall though, continued strong employment conditions and healthy savings buffers mean most customers look well placed to manage through this period.”

Some may argue that McEwan’s optimism that most customers look well placed to see through this period relies on static assumptions.

‘Continued strong employment’ may not last if economic activity collapses. And ‘healthy savings buffers’ may not stay healthy for long.

The saving ratio is trending down and is already back at pre-pandemic levels, while disposable income growth is negative.

Source: RBA