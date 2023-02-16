ASX News Live | ASX Falls; Piedmont, Latitude, Westpac Feature; Wall Street Reckons with Fed

Are we in a bear market rally or a new bull run?

In his latest column, John Authers mentioned data from SentimenTrader showing that in the past four months, there have been 20 days where more than 80% of S&P 500 stocks rose.

According to analysis from SentimenTrader, this has been ‘one of the largest-ever clusters of days with so many rising stocks during the four months following a 52-week low going back to 1950.‘

Authers thinks this suggests a ‘broad, confident, and durable rally’ and raises the probability US equities are ‘at the beginning of a protracted bull-market recovery.’

How can that be?

Inflation is proving sticky. Interest rates are rising and will remain high. Correspondingly, bond yields are at levels not seen in years, pushing up the opportunity cost of punting on shares.

How is this conducive for an equities rally?

John Authers cited DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas, who pointed to earnings resilience as a candidate explanation.

Consensus expectations for S&P 500 earnings growth for 2023 is down on prior years but ‘still as high as 6.9%’.

But will these expectations be thwarted?

Listen to what Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said just yesterday. Mester was adamant tight financial conditions will result in growth ‘well below trend this year’.

Further, Cleveland Fed’s business contacts are ‘preparing for a mild recession’.

Tighter financial conditions will result in growth well below trend this year and some cooling off in labor markets, with slower employment growth and an increase in the unemployment rate from its very low level. These developments will help to alleviate price and wage pressures. As a result, I expect to see good progress on inflation this year. We are operating in an uncertain environment and economic conditions can evolve in unexpected ways. With growth well below trend, it wouldn’t take much of a negative shock to push growth into negative territory for a time. Most of our business contacts are preparing for a mild recession. Similarly, inflation dynamics over this expansion have been influenced in important ways by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and we need to be very open to the idea that inflation can evolve differently than we expect. To help me formulate my economic outlook and policy views over the year, I will be looking at a variety of incoming data and collecting economic and financial information from our business, labor market, and community contacts.

That doesn’t sound great for earnings growth.

Authers did note rising interest rates are making cash competitive again as an asset class against equities.

The six-month Treasury bill now yields almost 5%. Pitted against the S&P 500’s dividend yield, cash is no longer trash. In fact, its yielding over 3% more than the S&P 500 dividend yield.

Concerningly, Authers relayed a warning. This century, whenever the spread between cash and dividends got this high, ‘it was followed soon after by an epic stock market crash.’