ASX News Live | ASX Trips Up; A2 Milk, Nuix, NIB, Adairs All Feature

Douugh rises 10% on Australian app launch
Small-cap fintech Douugh (ASX:DOU) is up 10% right now after launching its money management app in Australia.
At the moment, the app offers only micro-investing services, allowing customers to invest in diversified portfolios managed by BlackRock and ‘high-conviction single stocks like Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, and Disney’.
Douugh expects to make money through account, instant funding, foreign exchange fees, and interest on cash balances.
DOU says it offers ‘some of the lowest fees in the market with unlimited trading for … $2.99 per month’.
In its latest quarterly, Douugh reported just $31,000 in customer receipts, which were unsurprisingly dwarfed by staff, admin, and even marketing costs.
Cash outflows from operating activities totalled $1.9 million, with Douugh ending the December quarter with ~$3.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Were it not for the $1.9 million raised from equity issues, the fintech would have had about 1 quarter of funding available.
The low fees may be great for its customers … not so much for its bottom line.
In today’s release, Douugh said it has about $5.4 million in funds under management with 1,200 active customers on the platform.
a2 Milk says China still offers a ‘significant growth opportunity’
For a2 Milk, China loomed as the most lucrative market for a premium infant formula producer.
But after years of strong growth in the region, a2 Milk hit snags following the pandemic.
Its daigou channels were disrupted and local companies began to assert themselves. Not to mention China’s declining birth rate.
a2 Milk reported today that the number of births in China declined 10% in CY22 to 9.6 million.
As a result, the overall China infant milk formula market shrank 11% in volume and 12.5% in value in 1H23.
English label products declined more than the overall market, highlighting the shifts in consumer sentiment.
a2 Milk said daigou sales in the English label channels saw ‘significant declines’ of ~40% in 1H23.
Despite the ‘challenging’ conditions, A2M thinks China still presents a ‘significant growth opportunity’.
Pilbara Minerals sells 15k worth of spodumene concentrate outside of BMX auction
Pilbara Minerals has eschewed selling a cargo of spodumene via its BMX platform auction after ‘receiving [a] strong offer from a chemical converter’.
PLS entered a sales arrangement for 15,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate for delivery in the March quarter.
Pilbara said it was the ‘first sale of its kind’ for the producer, reflecting a new commercial model based on lithium hydroxide tolling.
Pilbara explained:
“The sale, which was made to a chemical converter, was structured to be based on a tolling arrangement under which Pilbara Minerals will receive the value of lithium hydroxide price for the product sold less an agreed amount for conversion and other costs. This is the first time Pilbara Minerals has utilised such a pricing methodology, which has the potential to be highly favourable to the Company and opens the door for future tolling arrangements.
“Under the terms of the agreement, based on today’s pricing for lithium hydroxide, pricing for the cargo would be aligned with previous spot sales including those achieved on the BMX platform. The actual price received for this cargo will however be calculated using future lithium hydroxide pricing at the time of conversion to lithium hydroxide.”
Lithium stocks tumble at the open
Lithium stocks are not starting the week well.
All the heavy hitters are down this morning — produces and juniors alike.
- Piedmont Lithium is down 13.5%
- Sayona Mining is down 4.7%
- Pilbara Minerals is down 4.5%
- Leo Lithium is down 4.4%
- Lake Resources is down 4%
- Ioneer is down 3.8%
- Allkem is down 3.5%
- Galan Lithium is down 3%
- Liontown Resources is down 2.2%
- Core Lithium is down 1%