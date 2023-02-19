ASX News Live | ASX Trips Up; A2 Milk, Nuix, NIB, Adairs All Feature

Douugh rises 10% on Australian app launch

Small-cap fintech Douugh (ASX:DOU) is up 10% right now after launching its money management app in Australia.

At the moment, the app offers only micro-investing services, allowing customers to invest in diversified portfolios managed by BlackRock and ‘high-conviction single stocks like Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, and Disney’.

Douugh expects to make money through account, instant funding, foreign exchange fees, and interest on cash balances.

DOU says it offers ‘some of the lowest fees in the market with unlimited trading for … $2.99 per month’.

In its latest quarterly, Douugh reported just $31,000 in customer receipts, which were unsurprisingly dwarfed by staff, admin, and even marketing costs.

Cash outflows from operating activities totalled $1.9 million, with Douugh ending the December quarter with ~$3.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Were it not for the $1.9 million raised from equity issues, the fintech would have had about 1 quarter of funding available.

The low fees may be great for its customers … not so much for its bottom line.

In today’s release, Douugh said it has about $5.4 million in funds under management with 1,200 active customers on the platform.