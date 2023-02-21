ASX News Live | ASX Falls After US Stocks Record Worst Day In Weeks

Why care about the natural interest rate?

‘The invention of debt and the emergence of interest to incentivise lending is the most significant of all innovations in the history of finance.’

Thus writes William Goetzmann in Money Changes Everything, his insightful tome on the history of finance.

Interest makes lending attractive. In turn, lending helps borrowers smooth their consumption and bring their future cash to bear on their present problems.

Well-greased, the economic machine starts turning.

An important upshot of interest, however, is its close relationship to the productivity of capital.

Imagine you’re a wealthy merchant in Mesopotamia called on by a farmer to lend him x amount of money to cultivate a farm.

You could lend him the money with interest, or you could buy the land yourself and cultivate it.

If the gain from cultivating the land far exceeds the gain from charging interest, you will not lend.

Therefore, the interest charged must have some relation to the productivity of the capital extracted with the help of the loan.

Nicholas Barbon summarised this idea in the 17th century by saying that ‘Interest is the rent of stock (i.e: capital), and is the same as the rent of land.’

This connection to the fruit debt bears is very important.

Modern finance can make interest seem like an abstruse concept abstracted away from anything tangible. But that is far from the case.

As economic historian Edward Chancellor wrote in The Price of Time:

‘Interest has always been with us because resources have always been scarce and must be rationed somehow, because wealth is unequally distributed between creditors and borrowers, and because, as Bohm-Bawerk says, “interest is the soul of credit.” Interest exists because loans are productive, and even when not productive still have value. It exists because those in possession of capital need to be induced to lend, and because lending is a risky business.’

The etymology of interest itself hints at the thrust of the argument so far.

Goetzmann notes in his book that the word for interest in ancient Greek, tokos, refers to the progeny of cattle. The Egyptian word for interest, ms, means ‘to give birth’.

As Goetzmann summarises (emphasis added):

‘All these terms point to the derivation of interest rates from the natural multiplication of livestock. If you lend someone a herd of thirty cattle for one year, you expect to be repaid with more than thirty cattle. The herd multiplies—the herder’s wealth has a natural rate of increase equal to the rate of reproduction of the livestock. If cattle were the standard currency, then loans in all comparable commodities would be expected to “give birth” as well. And that brings me to the neutral rate of interest.’

