ASX News Live | ASX Dips; Qantas and Eagers Post Record Profit

Dissent in the boardroom, or what a divided Fed means for markets

It was only three weeks ago that the Fed’s tamer 25 basis point hike sent stocks flying.

The move was, to the market, a sign that an end was potentially in sight for interest rate rises.

But with the release of the meeting’s minutes overnight, that’s not looking so sure now…

What we’re starting to see is a divergence between Fed board members.

Granted, differing opinions on the pace of rate hikes or cuts are not exactly new. The whole point of the central bank is to draw a consensus from a range of options. But what clearly stood out to the market is just how divided the Fed appears to be right now.

As CNBC reports:

‘A “few” members said they wanted a half-point, or 50 basis point, increase that would show even greater resolve to get inflation down. ‘Since the meeting, regional Presidents James Bullard of St. Louis and Loretta Mester of Cleveland have said they were among the group that wanted the more aggressive move. The minutes, however did not elaborate on how many a “few” were nor which Federal Open Market Committee members wanted the half-point increase. ‘“The participants favoring a 50-basis point increase noted that a larger increase would more quickly bring the target range close to the levels they believed would achieve a sufficiently restrictive stance, taking into account their views of the risks to achieving price stability in a timely way,” the minutes said.’

Dissent in the boardroom

Now, the most interesting part of this revelation, as CNBC notes, is that we don’t know how many ‘a few’ is. It could just be one or two members erring on the side of caution, or it could be a handful of dissenters insisting on a need for bigger and quicker rate rises.

Given the outspoken remarks from Bullard and Mester, I’d wager that it’s more likely the latter. But that is pure speculation on my part.

For the market and investors like yourself, it doesn’t really matter.

The bigger problem is just how at odds the two camps are. After all, whenever Jerome Powell talks, he clearly stresses the importance of avoiding recession. These minutes, on the other hand, show that others are far more worried about getting inflation under control at any cost.

As a result, I’m worried we could wind up with the worst of both worlds. Just like this comment from a ZeroHedge article notes:

‘The biggest takeaway from the Minutes appeared to be the contradiction of Fed Chair Powell’s nonchalance at the easing of financial conditions, which is in itself a hawkish shift (despite an overall sentiment gauge suggesting this was a notably dovish minutes).’

What the Fed is saying and what it’s doing are two different things.

And this, in my view, is indicative of many of the problems facing the US economy right now.

There’s a whole lot of talking, a whole lot less doing.